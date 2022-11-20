Teen Mom fans praise ‘GOAT’ Gary Shirley after wife Kristina shares his kind deed

Gary did a good deed for a stranger and his wife and Teen Mom fans praised him for it. Pic credit: @itsgarytime/Instagram

Teen Mom star Gary Shirley has a “heart of gold,” and his wife Kristina Shirley shared proof.

Most Teen Mom fans know Gary from his tumultuous relationship with his ex and first baby mama, Amber Portwood.

Although Gary and Amber didn’t last, Gary has continued to appear in the franchise. He has since married Kristina, and they share one daughter, Emilee, and raise his daughter, Leah, whom he shares with Amber.

Ahead of the weekend, Kristina shared a touching carousel post to her Instagram, detailing a recent incident.

In the first photo, Gary was carrying a brown bagged lunch as he walked down their driveway smiling. The second pic showed Gary busy in the kitchen, one of his favorite places to be, making a sandwich at the counter.

“APPRECIATION POST!” Kristina captioned the post.

Kristina Shirley shares good deed her husband Gary Shirley did for a stranger

She explained, “Someone broke down in front of our home and Gary immediately went to help. What’s even better…. He even made them a sack lunch. This man has a heart of GOLD! Thank you @itsgarytime for ALL you do for your family and others.”

Kristina’s share caught the attention of her followers and Teen Mom fans, who praised Gary for his efforts.

Teen Mom fans praise ‘GOAT’ Gary Shirley for his efforts

Teen Mom’s official Instagram account was one of the first to comment, calling Gary “the GOAT!!”

Many of Kristina’s followers noted that the world could use more people like Gary, complimenting his job as a doting husband and father.

Others joked that they were going to purposely break down in front of Gary and Kristina’s house to snag themselves one of his delicious sandwiches.

Much of what Gary shares on his Instagram involves his love of cooking and his talent in the kitchen.

Earlier this year, he debuted his cooking show, Cooking with Gary. Gary shared a few of his favorite recipes on his YouTube channel, Itsgarytime, including everything from lemonade to twice-baked potatoes and French toast waffles.

Gary has warmed the hearts of many Teen Mom fans with his support for his ex, Amber, as well. During a recent Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode, Gary accompanied Amber to her former Indiana home to gather her belongings.

Gary also went to bat for Amber amid her custody battle with Andrew Glennon over their son, James, when he agreed to testify on her behalf. Gary told a judge during his testimony that he was “very proud of” Amber, adding that “Amber is a different person now than she was with me.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.