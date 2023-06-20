Teen Mom fans in awe over Gary Shirley’s ‘insane’ weight loss

Teen Mom star Gary Shirley is sporting a slimmer physique these days, and his fans can’t get over how good he looks.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Gary’s wife, Kristina Shirley, recently debuted a trimmer figure.

It looks as though it’s been a family effort because Gary recently debuted his impressive weight loss as well.

To commemorate her husband for Father’s Day, Kristina shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including Gary and his two daughters, Leah and Emilee.

Kristina gushed over Gary in her caption, calling him the “true definition of a GREAT dad.”

Gary’s weight loss was evident in a couple of the slides as he posed for some full-length pics alongside his girls.

Gary Shirley shows off his slimmer new figure in Father’s Day photos

One of the photos featured Gary making a silly face, clad in a backward red hat, a white t-shirt, and navy blue shorts while posing in the middle of Leah and Emilee.

Another pic depicted Gary and his daughters posing in the pool, with the father of two giving a thumbs up and smiling for the family snap.

Kristina’s followers couldn’t get over how much weight Gary had lost, and they headed to the comments section to pay him some compliments.

Teen Mom viewers gush over how ‘fantastic’ Gary looks following his recent weight loss

“The weight this guy has lost is insane,” wrote one Instagram user. “You look great! @itsgarytime.”

Another one of Kristina’s followers told Gary he looks “pretty good” and wished him a Happy Father’s Day.

“Wow, Gary, you look fantastic!” penned another Teen Mom viewer.

More compliments accrued in the comments section, with Gary’s fans noting how great he looks after losing weight.

Gary dropped the weight by making healthier lifestyle choices

Anyone who follows Gary on social media knows that the MTV star loves to cook. So shedding pounds was likely a difficult task for the 36-year-old, but his efforts were well worth it.

When asked on Instagram whether Gary had used the controversial antidiabetic medication to drop the pounds, Kristina explained that instead of medical intervention, Gary lost weight the old-fashioned way, attributing his success to healthier lifestyle choices.

Following his wife’s weight loss, Gary paid Kristina a compliment, commenting on a recent Facebook photo of her showing off her slender new physique.

“Who’s dat lady?” Gary jokingly commented on the post. When one of Kristina’s Facebook friends noted that she’s married to a “fabulous man,” Gary quipped, “Dang it.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.