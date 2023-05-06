Teen Mom fans can’t get over how grown-up Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ son Bentley looks

The kids from the Teen Mom franchise are growing up.

It’s hard to believe that Maci Bookout‘s son, Bentley Edwards, is 14 already.

Maci shares the teenager with her ex and former Teen Mom OG star, Ryan Edwards.

In a series of recent photos and videos on Instagram, Maci’s 4.4 million followers got a look at Bentley alongside his siblings, Jayde and Maverick, whom Maci shares with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

In the first slide, Maci recorded Bentley as he walked with his brother and sister across the warning track at the Chattanooga Lookouts’ baseball field.

Bentley towered over his 6 and 7-year-old siblings in the third slide as the trio posed for an adorable snap. Bentley wore a black ball cap, red Nike sweatshirt, black athletic pants, and white tennis shoes in the pic.

In another slide, Maci shared a photo of Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick from behind as they walked the ballfield.

Some of Maci’s followers headed to the comments, where they expressed that they couldn’t believe how much Bentley has grown since he first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

Teen Mom viewers note how ‘wild’ it is to see Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ son Bentley so grown-up

“Our nephew Bentley has grown!” read one of the comments.

A couple more of Maci’s followers noted how “wild” it is that Bentley has grown up before Teen Mom viewers’ eyes.

Maci’s followers couldn’t believe how grown-up Benny is these days. Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

Others couldn’t believe how tall Bentley has gotten as a teenager.

Bentley’s broken relationship with his father, Ryan Edwards

While Bentley is enjoying his teenage years with his mom’s side of the family, his dad, Ryan, is currently behind bars.

After months of legal trouble, marital problems with his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards, and drug abuse issues, Ryan will be spending nearly the next year of his life in jail.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in a detention center in Tennessee.

It’s unclear whether Ryan will see Bentley while he serves his prison sentence. Maci has primary custody of Bentley, who hasn’t seen his father much in recent years — or during his entire life, for that matter.

Ryan’s history of drug abuse and run-ins with the law have interfered with him being a present father in Bentley’s life. During the reunion for Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Dr. Drew Pinsky interviewed Bentley, and they discussed his strained relationship with his biological father.

During his time on stage with Dr. Drew, Bentley revealed that he still doesn’t see Ryan much, which didn’t come as a shock to Teen Mom viewers.

Months before Ryan was arrested in early 2023, he spoke with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, aka Coach B, when he made a surprise appearance at the Teen Mom Family Reunion finale, Aftermath.

Dr. Bryant revealed that Ryan and Maci had been working on their co-parenting relationship and had made major strides. Surprisingly, she told The Sun that Ryan “showed up in a way that people have never seen him show up.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.