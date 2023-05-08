Teen Mom fans can’t get over how grown-up and well-mannered Jenelle Evans’ son Jace has become

Jenelle Evans’ eldest son, 13-year-old Jace, is growing up before Teen Mom fans’ very eyes.

Viewers remember Jace when he was just a baby during Jenelle’s time on Teen Mom 2.

Now, Jace is a teenager with a deepening voice and good manners, and Jenelle’s fans can’t get over it.

Jace made an appearance in one of Jenelle’s recent TikTok videos. In response to a fan who asked Jenelle to share an update on Jace since she was granted custody of him, she shared the teen enjoying a sandwich alongside his siblings, Kaiser and Ensley.

While Jace enjoyed his sandwich, Jenelle asked him to show the inside of his sandwich to the camera. Jace obliged as Jenelle named all of the ingredients while she recorded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When she asked him if she missed any, Jace held up his finger to signify that he needed a minute before speaking as he finished chewing.

Jace held one hand over his mouth as he continued to answer Jenelle and share what was in his sandwich.

In the comments section, Jenelle’s followers went wild over the fact that Jace’s voice is so much deeper these days and complimented his good manners.

Teen Mom fans praise Jenelle Evans’ son Jace’s good manners

“That deep voice 😳 wow,” wrote one of Jenelle’s followers.

Another penned, “Awwww his manners 🥺.”

Jenelle’s fans continued to express how impressed they were with Jace’s manners and how grown-up he’s looking these days. Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Another one of Jenelle’s fans remarked, “I always knew he would be a good kid grown up. He has a great demeanor about him.”

Others applauded Jace’s manners, noting how “on point” they are.

Jenelle’s TikTok followers gushed over Jace. Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Jace is in his mom Jenelle’s care after living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, for the past 13 years

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle was recently awarded full custody of Jace in March 2023. Jace was previously in the care of his grandmother, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, since he was a baby.

Jenelle told Us Weekly that she and Barbara came to a mutual agreement and felt it was in Jace’s best interest and would also help to rebuild their mother-daughter relationship.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle told the outlet.

Where is Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis?

Jace’s biological father, Andrew Lewis, on the other hand, hasn’t seen his son since he was just six months old. Andrew recently spoke with The Sun, tearfully pleading for Jenelle to let him see Jace.

Andrew told the outlet that Jenelle and Barbara are “F**king liars” because they haven’t made good on their promises that he — as well as his mother, Diana, who is Jace’s other biological grandmother — could spend time with Jace.

Previously, Andrew was paying child support payments to Barbara, but he anticipates he’ll begin making payments to Jenelle soon after she’s been awarded custody.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Andrew will be responsible for $356 per month once his current child support agreement is terminated and his new one commences.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.