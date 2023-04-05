Teen Mom fans are proud of Kailyn Lowry for latest co-parenting ‘win’ with Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry and her ex, Chris Lopez, put their differences aside for a night to come together for their son, Lux.

As Teen Mom fans are aware, Kailyn and Chris don’t exactly have the best track record as co-parents.

The former couple shares two kids, their sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2. In addition, Kailyn shares her sons Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin.

Although their relationship history has been tumultuous at best, it looks as though Kailyn and Chris are making strides.

In a recent Instagram post, Kailyn shared some photos from Lux and Lincoln’s Spanish immersion ceremony at school.

In the carousel of photos, Lincoln and Lux posed for a variety of photos, which Kailyn captioned, “Such a cute night 🥳 @luxrlowry’s first Spanish immersion night & @lincmarroquin’s last but definitely one to remember 🫶🏼 🇬🇹🇲🇽.”

Chris Lopez makes an appearance in Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram post

What really caught Kailyn’s followers’ attention, however, was the sixth photo in the post. In the slide, little Lux posed on stage dressed to the nines in his white button-down shirt, black slacks, and white tennis shoes as he smiled for photos.

At the bottom of the stage was Lux’s dad and Kailyn’s most recent ex, Chris, who was all smiles in the photo, sporting an L.A. Dodgers hat and a Dodgers t-shirt, looking happy to be in attendance.

Kailyn posted a photo of her ex, Chris Lopez, attending their son’s event. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

While many of Kailyn’s 4.4 million followers congratulated Lincoln and Lux on their ceremony, many more couldn’t help but focus on the photo of Chris. They headed to the comments section to praise Kailyn for her co-parenting progress, given her and Chris’ past.

Teen Mom fans praise Kailyn for her co-parenting ‘win’

“Love the coparenting happening at this event,” wrote one of Kailyn’s fans.

Another commented, “So happy for you and the boys Kail coparenting at its finest.”

Kailyn’s IG followers are proud of her co-parenting relationship with Chris. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“Awwww I love this!” penned another follower. “It’s really great to see y’all co parenting.”

Another one of Kailyn’s supporters called the event a “Co parenting win,” noting, “You guys should be proud!”

Kailyn’s fans were rightfully surprised to see Chris in attendance, as he and Kailyn have been at each other’s throats in recent months. Kailyn has repeatedly called out Chris for not showing up for Lux and Creed and even accused him of being abusive and nearly killing her.

It looks as though things have settled down, however, at least for Lux’s school event. Perhaps this is the start of a smoother co-parenting relationship for Kailyn and Chris after years of the opposite.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.