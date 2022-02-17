Teen Mom Family Reunion will return for Season 2, cast and viewers react

The cast of Season 1 of MTV’s spinoff Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion, the newest spinoff within the Teen Mom franchise, has been greenlit for Season 2.

Season 1 of TMFR is currently airing, featuring moms (and dads) from the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

The premise of the spinoff show entailed the cast working with a life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, to help them work through their personal issues and issues with the rest of the cast.

So far this season, TMFR viewers have watched plenty of drama unfold, which most fans felt has been missing from the franchise, as evidenced by falling ratings.

MTV confirms Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion

MTV recently confirmed a second season of TMFR is in the works. It’s unclear at this point which cast members will be returning and if any new moms or dads will join Season 2’s cast.

Season 1 of TMFR featured Teen Mom OG castmates Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd. From the Teen Mom 2 cast, viewers saw Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline. Along with the moms, some of the dads, BFFs, and family members tagged along to film.

Teen Mom Chatter shared the news on Instagram where TMFR fans showed up with their reactions, as well as a surprise cast member who will be appearing on Season 2.

Jade Cline’s baby daddy Sean Austin confirms appearance on Season 2 of TMFR

Jade Cline’s baby daddy and on-again boyfriend Sean Austin confirmed that he’d be part of next season’s cast on TMFR.

“Guess who will be there for season 2 😈🤷🏻‍♂️,” Sean commented on the post.

Sean then clarified that his absence from Season 1 of TMFR would be explained during Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on March 8.

Replying to a question about whether he “regretted missing out” on filming, Sean clarified, “reasons as to why I was not there will be on the new season of #tm2 . But to answer you’re question , yeah I missed out fersure.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Sean’s baby mama Jade Cline mentioned that he underwent “intense rehab” for drug addiction, which is likely why he hasn’t been a part of the cast during Season 1.

TMFR viewers react to a second season of the spinoff

TMFR viewers also reacted to the news of another season in the comments.

One viewer was happy to see TMFR show more sides of the moms’ lives besides just parenting and commented, “I’m glad MTV bringing more to the teen moms than just them being parents.”

“Yayyyyyy,” wrote one excited TMFR viewer.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

One critic, who clearly wasn’t impressed, commented, “give it up already.”

Another fan commented with a string of clapping-hand emojis to show their excitement for Season 2 of TMFR.

TMFR viewers still have more drama in store for the remainder of Season 1, and it looks as though they’ll have to wait and see who and what Season 2 has in store.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.