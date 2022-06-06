Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers weigh in on Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline’s MTV awards outfits

Jade and Briana represented Teen Mom Family Reunion at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom Family Reunion co-stars and BFFs Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus represented the cast at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year and their fans and critics weighed in on their attire for the event.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teen Mom Family Reunion was nominated for Best New Unscripted Series, going up against four other nominees: The D’Amelio Show, Hart to Heart, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and Queen of the Universe.

Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline get glammed up for MTV Movie & TV awards on behalf of Teen Mom Family Reunion cast

Representing the rest of the cast of TMFR, Briana and Jade flew out to sunny Santa Monica, California to attend the awards where they got gussied up for Sunday night’s show.

Briana shared footage ahead of the awards show’s airing, giving her fans an inside look at her and Jade’s before-and-after looks ahead of the event. Briana and Jade employed the help of professionals for their glam, including hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

For her look, Briana went with a champagne-colored, shirred dress, nude Prada pumps, and a black clutch. Jade opted for a black, form-fitting, bandage-style dress, clear heels, and a champagne-colored, jewel-encrusted clutch. The ladies wore matching pearls in their hair to top off their looks.

Ahead of the awards show, Teen Mom shared several photos of Bri and Jade on their official Instagram as they posed on the red carpet at The Barker Hangar.

They captioned their post, “Can we talk about Briana and Jade looking absolutely STUNNING at the #MTVAwards?! 😍 Tune in to see if #TeenMomFamilyReunion wins Best New Unscripted Series, TONIGHT on @MTV at 8pm! 🍿🎥”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

TMFR viewers weigh in on Briana and Jade’s award show looks

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers took to the comments and left their two cents regarding Briana and Jade’s outfit choices for the awards show.

Briana was one of the first to comment and she loved her and Jade’s looks. She wrote, “Omg we look so pretty @jadecline_.”

However, most of the comments didn’t align with Briana’s opinion. One critic wrote, “Ugh what are they wearing! 🤮”

One critic chose to stay quiet rather than criticize Bri and Jade: “My mother always taught me if I don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all…I’ll leave it at that!”

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“Their makeup looks good, wish they would’ve picked something other than fashion nova dresses,” opined another critic who wished the ladies would have opted for different dresses.

More comments poured in, criticizing their looks for the evening. One TMFR viewer wrote, “They both look raggedy and broke down 😂” while another penned, “For the MTV movie awards you would [have] thought they would [have] tried harder on those outfits tho!”

Others couldn’t help but point out that Jade’s shoes appeared to be a few sizes too large: “Ladies rule #[1]. Do NOT purchase and wear shoes especially sandals and heels that are too big.”

Although it didn’t win in its category, TMFR has been greenlit for another season, so viewers can look forward to seeing Jade and Briana on the small screen together again when Season 2 debuts.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.