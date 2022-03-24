Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers share which cast members they want to see on Season 2

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers voted for which cast members they would like to see appear on Season 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion is returning for a second season and Jade Cline wanted to know who her fans would like to see make the cut.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV greenlit Season 2 of TMFR, which will again feature moms (and dads) from across the Teen Mom franchise, past and present.

Teen Mom Family Reunion brought together castmates from OG and 2

Although it was initially reported that moms from Young + Pregnant would also join the cast, only the cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 were filmed.

Season 1 of TMFR featured Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood from Teen Mom OG. Viewers and castmates were shocked when Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham made a surprise appearance on the show, only to stir up drama and leave after her first night at the resort.

Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer represented the cast for Teen Mom 2. Catelynn Baltierra from Teen Mom OG made a cameo appearance on the moms’ last night at their resort.

As far as the dads go, Cheyenne brought along her husband Zach Davis as well as her first baby daddy Cory Wharton, Ashley’s husband, Bar Smith, was her plus-one, Amber’s ex and baby daddy Gary Shirley joined the cast, and Briana’s ex and first baby daddy Devoin Austin also made an appearance.

Jade Cline’s fans share who they want to see on TMFR Season 2 cast

With news of Season 2 on the horizon, Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline took to Twitter where she asked her followers, “Who do you guys want to see on the new season of TMFR???”

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Jade received dozens of comments as her followers stopped by with their votes. One of her followers was hopeful that Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer would join the cast as well as current Teen Mom 2 cast member Kail Lowry and another alum, Jenelle Evans.

“Would love @ChelseaHouska and Cole but I am not sure if they would be interested or not and @KailLowry – the OG teen mom 2 gals … maybe even Jenelle included but David is the issue there.”

Chelsea announced her departure from Teen Mom 2 in November 2020 after 10 seasons. Kail told her fans she chose not to film for TMFR because it didn’t make sense financially. And Jenelle claimed she was asked to film for TMFR, but then MTV ghosted her and retracted her invitation when she mentioned bringing her husband, David Eason.

“@KailLowry for sure & no Bri 🤮,” voiced another one of Jade’s followers who clearly is not a fan of Briana’s.

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

One of Jade’s fans would like to see all cast members since the franchise began, except for two moms.

“Every single cast member past and present EXCEPT Farrah and Jenelle 🤣,” they wrote.

Jade’s plus-one for TMFR Season 1 was her BFF Chau. She later explained the reason her baby daddy Sean Austin was unable to film was because he was in Texas for an intensive stint at rehab. Last month, however, Sean confirmed that he will be part of the TMFR Season 2 cast.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.