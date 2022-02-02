Teen Mom Family Reunion: Viewers loved seeing the ‘strong bond’ between Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin worked through a lot on the last episode of TMFR and viewers loved seeing it. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers loved seeing the “strong bond” between Briana DeJesus and her ex Devoin Austin on this week’s episode.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin have a tumultuous history that dates back to their teenage years when Briana became pregnant with their now-10-year-old daughter, Nova.

Briana has consistently complained that Devoin wasn’t present enough in Nova’s life and didn’t provide enough financially.

Since Teen Mom 2 viewers first met the exes, Briana and Devoin have made some improvements, but there are still plenty of snags in their co-parenting relationship.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin continue to work through their issues on Teen Mom Family Reunion

On this week’s episode of TMFR, Briana and Devoin continued to work through their issues with the show’s life coach, Dr. Bryant.

Although last week’s episode ended with Devoin getting up and leaving his conversation with Briana, this week showed a marked improvement in their communication.

Devoin even got emotional and shed some tears as he worked through some of his and Briana’s issues, allowing them to reach some peace between each other for a change.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram asked their followers to send in their thoughts on this week’s episodes, and other fans of TMFR voted on whether they agreed or not.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers loved seeing Briana and Devoin’s ‘strong bond’

One fan wrote, “Devoin looked scared when Bri was hurt. Happy to see that they have a strong bond.” Other TMFR viewers voted, and 97% agreed with the statement.

Devoin showed genuine concern for his daughter’s mother – after years of feuding – when Briana was sent to the hospital. Briana fainted from dehydration and exhaustion during a group activity.

Right before Farrah Abraham made her surprise appearance, Devoin offered to give a cheers to Briana as the rest of the group toasted to her wellbeing.

“A little toast to Briana getting better. We’re gonna take shots to her recovering from the Cory challenge,” Devoin said as everyone raised their glasses.

Another TMFR viewer loved seeing that moment and wrote, “Absolutely loved that Devoin offered to give a cheers to Briana.”

Other TMFR viewers voted and 97% agreed.

TMFR viewers aren’t the only ones who are proud of the progress Briana and Devoin are making. TMFR life coach, Dr. Bryant, made sure to sing the praises of Briana and Devoin’s hard work, commenting that she was “super proud” of the exes coming together to work out their issues.

Although they’ve had their fair share of feuds, Briana and Devoin showed each other some love last week after TMFR aired.

Briana tweeted to Nova’s dad, “I love you and I care about u so much. And I appreciate everything u have ever done for nova and Stella!”

Devoin returned the compliment and told Briana, “Right back at you! One amazing mother. The girls and I are beyond lucky!!”

Hopefully, this improved relationship between Briana and Devoin can withstand the test of time.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.