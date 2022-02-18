Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers happy that Farrah Abraham left after her dramatic entrance

Farrah Abraham leaves Teen Mom Family Reunion and fans are happy to see her go after a hectic entrance. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Teen Mom Family Reunion are expressing just how excited they are to see that Farrah Abraham did not stay long.

Farrah Abraham made her appearance on the show a couple of episodes ago, however, the impression that Farrah left on her fellow cast members, as well as fans, was far from favorable.

Teen Mom Family Reunion fans are glad to see Farrah go

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Farrah leaving after only a couple of episodes and the fans did not hold back their opinion.

Many fans were praising Macy Bookout for her patience as fans saw Macy try and sit with Farrah the morning after the big blowout occurred. Farrah was constantly talking over Macy and not listening to what Macy was trying to say to her.

Fans also thought that Farrah was simply playing the victim and was not holding herself accountable for her actions.

One fan even went as far as to say “Farrah, no one brought out the worst in you. You do that all on your own. You didn’t get the reception you wanted & put your racist foot in your mouth so you’re sneaking out. Typical trashy Farrah.”

Fans were not having it. Fans took note of Farrah trying to blame the entire blowout situation on everyone but herself especially when she claimed that she did not even know who Cheyenne Floyd was and who Ryder, Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter was. Fans were over Farrah trying to play the victim.

Farrah left before she got a chance to make amends

Farrah did not get a chance to make amends with many of the other moms before her departure. However, Amber Portwood, who is one of the moms who has had most of the issues with Farrah, took it upon herself to have a short sit down talk with Farrah, shortly after all of the chaos.

When Farrah left, she made it seem as though it simply was not the right time for her to make amends with the ladies.

Although Farrah’s appearance on the show was short-lived, she definitely went out with a bang.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8/7c.