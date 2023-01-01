Teen Mom Family Reunion: Viewers call out Dr. Bryant for ‘pressuring’ cast to bungee jump

Teen Mom Family Reunion critics think Coach B was too pushy during a bungee-jumping challenge. Pic credit: @_drbryant/Instagram

The premiere of Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion is just around the corner, and viewers are already criticizing the storyline.

The first season of Family Reunion introduced psychology expert and life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, affectionately known as Coach B, to the cast.

Coach B helped the moms work through their issues and will continue to do so in Season 2, this time helping the moms and their own mothers get to the root of their struggles.

In a new extended sneak peek at Season 2, Coach B encourages the cast to go bungee jumping off a bridge on the side of a cliff. The clip shows Maci Bookout jumping as the other moms watch from above.

However, Cheyenne Floyd declines to bungee jump, citing her recent breast implant corrective surgery as her reason for not participating. Catelynn Baltierra admits to Coach B that she’s “too scared” to jump, but Coach B tries to talk her into it.

Coach B explains that the whole point of the exercise is to do something the moms are afraid of and tells Catelynn that this is a way to “process life” and not to overthink things. Amber Portwood tries to talk Catelynn into doing it, too, after she made the jump herself, as does Maci.

Coach B pushes Catelynn Baltierra to bungee jump against her will

During a solo confessional, Catelynn’s mom, April, voices that she doesn’t find the exercise encouraging. “I find it to be peer pressure,” she admits.

The clip ends, showing Catelynn panicking and crying but doesn’t reveal whether she goes through with the jump or not.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers agreed with April and took to the comments section of the YouTube clip to call out Coach B for pressuring Catelynn into the exercise.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers slam Coach B for pressuring Catelynn

“Jumping off a bridge to conquer fear is not it,” commented one of Coach B’s critics. “April is right. Your fear will still be there after you do things like this.”

Another critic felt as though Coach B’s tactic was more like peer pressure: “This is literally ‘if your friends jump off a bridge would you do it?'”

Pic credit: MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

“No one should have been pushed into doing this activity,” commented another viewer who sided with Catelynn and April, while another felt Coach B’s exercise sounded like “peer pressure.”

Catelynn, Amber, Cheyenne, and Maci will be joined by several other stars from the Teen Mom franchise, including Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and Ashley Jones. The cast also includes Young and Pregnant castmates Kiaya Elliott and Kayla Sessler, along with their moms, where they take a vacation intended to help them bond and relax.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, some of the cast members were involved in a brawl that turned physical and got them sent home, as well as forcing the production crew to go on strike.

As usual, there looks to be plenty of drama in store this season, so be sure to tune in next week for the Season 2 premiere.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.