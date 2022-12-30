Teen Mom Family Reunion stars dish on brawl among castmates and their moms

The moms from Season 2 of Family Reunion dished on the brawls between the cast and their moms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens and Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion is just around the corner, and the cast is spilling the tea on the multiple brawls that broke out during filming.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, former Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones were involved in a heated argument that turned physical and reportedly got them sent home from filming, as well as causing MTV’s production crew to go on strike.

Family Reunion is taking a different approach this season, as the cast will be joined by their moms, further adding to the drama.

Ahead of Tuesday’s premiere of Season 2 of Family Reunion, some of the moms joined Page Six via video chat to dish on the feuds that went down during filming.

Among those who spoke with the outlet was Jade Cline. As Jade explained, things escalated pretty quickly.

“There was, like, multiple things in one night, and it just turned into a clusterf**k!” she shared.

Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 stars dish on brawls between cast and their moms

“It wasn’t just, like, one incident. It was, like, a domino effect, if that makes sense,” Jade added.

In addition to Briana and Ashley going at it, their moms, Roxanne and Tea, also got involved. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott noted that she and her mother also got in on the action.

“It’s a shame because I would have never expected things to go that way…” Kiaya shared, adding that life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, AKA Coach B, helped them make progress, at least temporarily, during filming.

“We got it together after a little minute, though … and we did a whole bunch of activities and forgot about [the drama],” the Young and Pregnant star added.

For her part, Teen Mom OG alum Maci Bookout noted that she tried to stay out of the drama. Although her mom, Sharon, couldn’t join the cast, Maci was happy to get to know the rest of the cast’s moms, sharing that she “had so much fun” getting to know everyone.

“I absolutely love all of their moms,” Maci told the outlet. “They were a mom to me by day three. So, it was great.”

Season 2 of Family Reunion debuts next week on MTV

Maci, Jade, and Kiaya will be joined by Ashley Jones, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Kayla Sessler, and Amber Portwood. Season 2 of Family Reunion debuts next week on MTV.

You can watch the moms’ interview with Page Six in its entirety here.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 2 at 8/7c on MTV.