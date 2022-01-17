Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Jade Cline talks criticism over her plastic surgeries, says ‘I really don’t care’

Jade Cline is living her best life after her plastic surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 and MTV’s new show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, talks about her choice to have plastic surgery.

She recently decided to have fat taken from her body and put into her breasts to enlarge them. Cline jokes with In Touch when she laughs and says, “Yeah, I got these big mommy milkers.”

Confident and self-assured, Jade explains how trolls and critics don’t matter to her. She quotes, referencing these body-shamers, “I really don’t care. It doesn’t really matter to me what people think or what people say as long as I’m happy and comfortable and, you know, having a baby it’s really hard on you.”

How does Sean Austin fit in to this?

Jade has a three-year-old daughter named Kloie with Sean Austin, whom she is not currently with. Cline stated that Austin had “an intense stay in rehab, but is now completely sober and like a whole new person.”

As viewers know, Sean has been in and out of the picture since Kloie was born. Jade and Sean have had their share of problems for sure, so hopefully, Sean’s stint in rehab can only strengthen his relationship with his daughter from here on out.

How does Jade Cline feel now?

When asked why Jade decided to have plastic surgery, she voices, “I was just always tiny, all around. So, I’ve always wanted bigger boobs. And after I had a baby, I got bigger, but not the bigger that I was going for. I figured I would do something. I’m an adult, and I can make my own decisions, and I don’t have any regrets at all.”

Jade Cline speaks about how this has helped her self-confidence and internal self-love.

She said, “Self-love comes from deep within yourself, I guess. And then, I think with me. I was trying to focus on the stuff that I couldn’t change and the stuff I could change…I don’t think the surgery is the No. 1 thing that made me feel confident. I think it was more after it.”

It sounds like Jade, who has also had neck liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift in the past, is content with her decision and truly does not care what anyone thinks because she is happy with her choice.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.