Teen Mom Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus talks Season 2, who she wants to join the cast

Briana DeJesus is excited about Teen Mom Family Reunion being greenlit for a second season and wants to see all of her castmates on the spinoff.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV announced that TMFR was picked up for Season 2.

Briana DeJesus wants to see ‘every single castmate’ on Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion

After hearing of the news, Briana took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot from MTV’s website, showing their announcement, to which she added a string of googly eyes emojis.

In another slide, Briana told her followers, “I’m ready to see EVERY SINGLE CASTMATE for this new season of family reunion!”

As TMFR viewers are aware, not all of the moms (and dads) from across the franchise participated in the spinoff. This raises questions about who will appear next season on the show.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry chose not to film because it wasn’t “financially worth it.” Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed that MTV ghosted her and disinvited her to film after she asked to bring her husband David Eason along with her.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee alleged that MTV didn’t even ask her to participate with the other moms, despite other cast members stating that all of the moms were asked to film.

Who will appear on Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion?

One shocking addition to the TMFR Season 1 cast – who viewers likely won’t see in Season 2 – was Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham. Farrah hadn’t appeared on MTV since her departure from the franchise in 2018. Farrah’s entrance caused plenty of drama and it wasn’t long before a feud erupted and she chose to leave after only one night at the resort.

Another Teen Mom 2 cast member spoke out after news broke that a second season of TMFR was in the works. Although none of the cast has been formally announced, Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline’s baby daddy Sean Austin confirmed that he’ll be part of the Season 2 cast.

It’s unclear whether TMFR Season 2 will follow the same premise as Season 1, which introduced life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. Coach B is working with the moms and dads to help them through their personal issues and beef with each other.

Most viewers have felt the Teen Mom franchise needed some type of pick-me-up after dismal ratings and it looks as though TMFR might be what fans have been waiting for.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.