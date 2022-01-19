Teen Mom Family Reunion star Amber Portwood weighs in on Farrah Abraham’s arrest: ‘Nothing’s a set-up’

Amber Portwood spoke out after her Teen Mom Family Reunion castmate Farrah Abraham was arrested. Pic credit: MTV and Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Amber Portwood is speaking out after her castmate Farrah Abraham was arrested and accused of battery.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Farrah was handcuffed and briefly taken into custody over the weekend for allegedly slapping a security guard.

Farrah was enjoying dinner at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles when she reportedly became belligerent and was asked to leave.

According to witnesses at the scene, Farrah refused to leave the premises, resulting in an altercation that ended with her allegedly slapping a security guard.

Farrah has maintained her innocence and called the ordeal a “setup” and “conspired attack” and is planning to pursue legal action against the establishment.

After hearing of the arrest, Farrah’s Teen Mom Family Reunion castmate Amber Portwood gave her two cents on the incident during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop.

Amber is no stranger to being arrested, having served prison time for domestic battery and drug possession charges. When she was asked whether she believes Farrah’s claims, Amber didn’t mince words.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood speaks on Farrah Abraham’s arrest

“No,” Amber stated before giving her reasons why she doesn’t believe Farrah’s claims.

“I went through so much of my life way worse and if I sat there and never took responsibility for what I’ve done and say that everything was a set-up, I mean honestly I would just look like a fool,” the 31-year-old mom of two said of Farrah’s incident. “Nothing’s a set-up.”

Amber continued, “You act the way that you act and things happen. Can I say that some people might not like you? Yes, but that’s not against the law.”

In addition to Amber Portwood, others have spoken out amid Farrah’s most recent arrest, including another mom from the franchise, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans.

Jenelle Evans, Debra Danielsen, Simon Saran react to Farrah Abraham’s arrest

Jenelle has also dealt with her fair share of run-ins with the law and had this to say about Farrah: “Farrah needs to grow up and act her age. If she can’t handle alcohol she should stay home.”

Speaking on the claims that Farrah was set up, Jenelle added, “If she was set up then maybe it’s best to stay home and drink.”

Farrah’s mom Debra Danielsen, who goes by her rap stage name of Debz OG, also spoke out after her daughter’s arrest.

“I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle,” Debra shared. “Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected.”

Farrah’s ex-boyfriend Simon Saran also spoke out and didn’t exactly have nice things to say after his ex got arrested.

“Not surprised! Violent alcoholic!” was Simon’s reaction to Farrah getting arrested.

No one was injured during the arrest and Farrah is due to appear in court on May 19, 2022.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.