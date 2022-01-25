Teen Mom Family Reunion spoilers: Leah Messer gushes over boyfriend Jaylan Mobley to Ashley Jones

Leah Messer gushed to Ashley Jones about her new boyfriend on TMFR. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer gushed to Ashley Jones about her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, on the latest episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

So far this season on Teen Mom Family Reunion, viewers have watched the drama unfold, beginning on the very first night during a mixer.

Ashley Jones found herself on the defensive after Briana DeJesus accused her of being “fake,” and Jade Cline stepped in and accused her of making rude comments about her and her family online.

Ashley Jones joins Leah Messer to talk about her boyfriend in TMFR preview

In a preview for this week’s episode of TMFR, instead of being involved with more drama, Ashley Jones joined her Teen Mom 2 castmate Leah Messer outside for a lowkey conversation.

The clip shows Ashley joining Leah on the docks by the water and striking up a conversation.

“Leah and I have always like just had this cool relationship. We’ve never had any drama, ever. You know what I’m saying? But like I didn’t ‘know-know’ Leah, but I’m here to make all the friends!” Ashley said during a confessional.

As Ashley walked down to the docks and took a seat next to Leah, she casually said, “I came to be in your business.”

Then, Ashley jokingly said she had a screenshot of Leah’s business before showing it to her and asking her who the man was in the pic. The screenshot was a photo of Leah and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

During a confessional, Leah gushed to the cameras, “Everyone knows about my new boyfriend Jaylan. I definitely posted him up on my page. Jaylan is a really great guy and he’s cool. He’s so kind.”

Back on the dock, Leah gushed to Ashley about the chemistry she shares with Jaylan and what a good guy she found for herself and her three daughters.

Leah Messer gushes to Ashley Jones about boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

“The chemistry is there. The connection is there,” Leah told Ashley. “Like, we have a lot of fun together.”

In addition to getting along, one of the other things that drew Leah to Jaylan is the fact that he’s a career-driven man with goals.

“He’s very career-driven, he has his long-term goals, short-term goals panned out. Like, very intelligent, thoughtful, compassionate.”

When Ashley asked Leah if she was “open to all of that,” Leah admitted that she is hesitant although she believes she deserves it. However, she admittedly questions whether Jaylan is too good to be true.

“I don’t think that I don’t deserve it,” Leah admitted. “But I also think that I’m a little bit like, ‘Is this real? Are you real? Are you really compassionate? Are you really caring? Are you really thoughtful? Are you going to stay this way? Because what happens if you don’t?'”

Leah also revealed that she was “scared” of the fact that Jaylan is younger than her and doesn’t have kids of his own.

Leah shares three daughters with her two ex-husbands. Corey Simms is father to Leah’s twin daughters Ali and Aleeah and Jeremy Calvert is father to Leah’s daughter Addie.

Leah worried that being guarded in her relationship with Jaylan could ruin their relationship, but as Ashley told her, she could potentially be blocking the opportunity to open up by being guarded.

Tune in tonight to catch the rest of episode 3 of TMFR and find out what other drama ensues among the moms and dads.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.