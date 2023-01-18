Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 ratings plummet

Briana and Amber pose for photos on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia/Carrie-nelson

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premiered earlier this month, but it doesn’t look as though viewers are interested in the storylines.

This season of Family Reunion – one of three new spinoffs within the Teen Mom franchise, including The Next Chapter and Girls’ Night In – promised plenty of drama.

In the dramatic trailer, cast member Catelynn Baltierra teased that this season would be the “grandmother of all reunions.”

Putting a spin on this season’s format, MTV invited not just the moms from the Teen Mom franchise but their own moms as well, in addition to two cast members from Young + Pregnant, Kiaya Elliott and Kayla Sessler.

Despite the hype ahead of Family Reunion’s second season, viewership is down.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the Season 2 premiere episode brought in a measly 330,000 viewers, finishing in 37th place among Tuesday night’s Top 150 Cable Telecasts.

Ratings tank for Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2

Episode 2 of Family Reunion Season 2 didn’t fare any better — it brought in just 309,000 viewers during its January 10 airing and finished in the No. 22 spot among the Top 150 Cable Telecasts.

For reference, the premiere of Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion garnered 463,000 viewers, ranking it as the most-viewed Family Reunion episode to date — perhaps due to Farrah Abraham’s surprise cameo. However, the Season 1 finale brought in the lowest ratings of any episode last season, with just 299,000 live viewers.

Will the Teen Mom Family Reunion brawl increase viewership?

Following Season 2’s second episode, however, ratings may increase, given the dramatic brawl that played out during the January 17 episode, appropriately titled Double Mama Drama.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones were involved in a scuffle that turned physical, involving their moms, Roxanne and Tea.

Arguably one of the most intense episodes in recent history to air on the franchise, it showed Briana climbing on the kitchen island while hurling insults (and aluminum water bottles) at Ashley, who retaliated by hocking a loogie in Briana’s face.

Briana, Ashley, and their moms were removed from the group house and placed in separate hotels by the show’s executive producer, Larry Musnik. There have been reports that Briana and Ashley were sent home following the incident and that MTV’s crews went on strike as a result of the altercation. Viewers will have to stay tuned this season to see what really transpired.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.