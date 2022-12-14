Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 debuts next month — Watch the dramatic trailer

Briana and Maci are among the Season 2 cast of Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion is returning for Season 2 next month, and the cast is bringing along their moms this time.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, MTV gave Season 2 of Family Reunion the greenlight.

Season 1 of the Teen Mom spinoff saw the moms work on their personal issues with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.

The casts of the now-defunct shows Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 joined forces, including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline, along with some of the castmates’ significant others.

Season 2 will put a different spin on things, as some of the moms from Young and Pregnant will join the cast, as well as their own moms. It also looks as though Teen Mom 2 alum, Leah Messer, skipped out on filming for Season 2.

In MTV’s trailer, seen below, Catelynn teases the “grandmother of all reunions,” telling cameras that this year, she decided they needed to bring their own moms to the reunion.

Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 premieres January 2023

Briana tells cameras that this season is going to be “crazy,” while Jade calls her mom, Christy’s appearance on the show “scary.”

Amber can be seen bungee jumping while the moms go kayaking, go riding in an ATV, and go rock climbing for some “Grandmama drama.”

In another scene, Briana and Ashley are seen going at it. Ashley screams, “F**k you!” to Briana, who lunges at Ashley and has to be held back by security guards.

The scene is likely the brawl between Briana and Ashley that got them sent home from filming and caused the Teen Mom Family Reunion crew to go on strike.

In the comments section of MTV’s YouTube trailer, Teen Mom viewers weighed in on the upcoming season, and it looks as though most of them are excited for what’s to come.

Teen Mom viewers weigh in on preview for Season 2 of Family Reunion

“The family reunion show has been the best idea the franchise ever had,” read one comment from a viewer.

Another commented they “cannot wait to watch” the “many trains about to be wrecked.”

Pic credit: MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

One Teen Mom fan felt Season 2 “looks better” than Season 1 and “can’t wait” to watch.

“This season is going to be so great! Season 2 might be much better than season 1,” wrote another Teen Mom viewer, while another expressed their excitement to see the moms from Young and Pregnant involved this season.

“I’m also happy to see the young & pregnant cast involved more MTV needs to stop playing with them,” their comment read.

Last season on Family Reunion, Farrah Abraham made a surprise cameo, only to leave after getting into an altercation with the cast on her first night. This season, viewers will have to wait until the show’s January 3 premiere to find out if any other surprise guests will be making an appearance.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.