Teen Mom Family Reunion nominated for an MTV award — Here’s what viewers have to say

The cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion is nominated for an MTV award.

TMFR debuted last year, combining the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 for the first show of its kind in the franchise’s history.

Included in the Season 1 cast were Teen Mom OG cast members Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and brief appearances by Farrah Abraham and Catelynn Baltierra. Joining the cast from Teen Mom 2 were Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline.

Teen Mom Family Reunion nominated for MTV’s Best New Unscripted Series award

Going up against four other shows in their category, TMFR is nominated for Best New Unscripted Series.

Also nominated for the award are Hart to Heart, Queen of the Universe, The D’Amelio Show, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

VOTE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ momma we made it 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/rji90bR6pJ — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) May 11, 2022

Voters are permitted to vote up to 20 times per day and can visit MTV’s website to cast their votes.

Among the TMFR cast, many of the moms shared a link to MTV’s website on social media, directing their followers to vote for them.

On Twitter, Briana retweeted MTV’s tweet from their official Movie & TV Awards page, joking with her followers, “VOTE ❤❤❤❤❤❤ momma we made it 😂😂😂😂”

Briana’s BFF Jade Cline also took to Twitter where she shared a link for her followers to vote for TMFR, telling them, “VOTE 20x at once today!”

Over on Instagram, Teen Mom Shade Room shared a video of the award nomination with a caption that read, “Oh look who’s nominated for a mtv award congratulations ladies lol.”

Fans of the franchise who watched Season 1 of TMFR took to the comments section to weigh in on the show being nominated for an MTV award.

What do TMFR viewers think of the nomination?

“MTV show nominated for a mtv award ? Ya don’t say. Lol,” read one comment from a less than enthusiastic viewer.

One viewer admitted that TMFR didn’t capture their attention: “I actually didn’t finish the season because I thought it was that boring. Curious if it was that popular with regular Teen Mom viewers.”

Another disgruntled TMFR viewer felt the show doesn’t deserve to win: “They better not win because that was one of the absolute worst shows I’ve ever watched.”

One more viewer mocked the nomination, writing, “There’s no way in hell.. they had to rename their show in hopes of getting more viewers, lmao!! This is so full of s**t.”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Despite rumblings of poor ratings, TMFR was greenlit for Season 2. Although the cast hasn’t been announced yet, we do know some of the cast members who will be returning and some who won’t.

In February, Jade’s boyfriend Sean Austin confirmed his slot on the Season 2 cast (likely meaning Jade will be part of the cast too), while Kail Lowry confirmed that she declined to film TMFR.

Briana DeJesus teased that she’ll be returning for Season 2 and even told fans that she’s rallying for Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans to make an appearance. In February, Briana said of Jenelle joining the cast, “I will try my hardest to convince her to come.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.