Teen Mom Family Reunion: Leah Messer writes sweet note to boyfriend Jaylan: ‘I’m so proud of you!’

Leah Messer shared a sweet message for her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Leah Messer praised her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley with a sweet message after sharing his “special day” with his followers.

Leah has been gushing over her “perfect” boyfriend Jaylan ever since they went public with their relationship last year.

Jaylan is a 25-year-old U.S. Army cyber officer who Leah met through a project with the Army and ESPN and he has quite the resume.

On his LinkedIn page, Jaylan’s profile reads, “I am currently serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant, Deputy Team Chief, of the Defense Cyber Operations Element. Also, I am the Assistant Supervisor, to the West Virginia National Guard IT Technician J6-North Team.”

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley celebrates ‘special day’

Jaylan recently posted on Instagram about a speech he was asked to give, telling his followers, “Today was a very special day! I was invited back to my Alma Mater, Georgia Military College, to speak and give back to the 143rd Corps of Cadets and distinguished guest. 👏🏾”

“Today was a day to share stories about failure and how it becomes the main point to success,” Jaylan continued. “I can’t wait to share this speech with all of you very soon. 🤞🏾”

Jaylan was sure to mention his girlfriend Leah in his post and credited her with supporting him: “Thank you @leahmesser for your support and being there with me to share some words and memories! Love you! 🙏🏾❤️”

After the post, Leah took to her Instagram Stories where she tagged Jaylan in a pic of the couple walking hand-in-hand, with Jaylan in full uniform and Leah sporting a dress, strappy heels, and a trench coat.

Leah Messer shows appreciation for boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

“You’re one of the best humans that I know,” Leah wrote. “I admire everything about you. Keep being YOU. I’m so proud of you. Ily 🙏❤”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

On her Instagram Feed, Leah also showed support for Jaylan, sharing the same pic from her Stories along with a few more from Jaylan’s special day.

“First time getting to see this side of you and I love you even more. It was inspiring to watch you speak about failures & successes,” Leah captioned her post. “We look up to you in so many ways & I know so many others do as well. Keep telling your story.👏🏼 Keep doing what you’re doing. Proud of you! 🤎✨”

In the comments section, Jaylan thanked Leah for showing her support for him, writing, “Thank you for supporting me through everything. Let’s keep riding together! 🙏🏾🤞🏾❤️”

Jaylan made his first appearance in front of MTV’s cameras this season on Teen Mom Family Reunion. He flew from his home state of Georgia to join Leah in California at the resort where she was filming TMFR with the rest of the cast.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Before his arrival, Leah gushed to castmate Ashley Jones about Jaylan and voiced her concerns about not opening up to him and trusting him because of her past relationships. Leah had a thoughtful, one-on-one conversation with Coach B, who helped her realize where her feelings stemmed from.

Eventually, Leah opened up to Jaylan about her fears and even suggested that he move closer to her home state of West Virginia. With Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 airing soon, viewers will likely see much more of Jaylan and Leah’s budding romance play out on the show.

The Season 1 finale of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesday, March 1 at 8/7c on MTV.