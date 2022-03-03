Teen Mom Family Reunion: Jade Cline shows off her curves during trip to Santa Monica beach

Jade Cline showed off her assets during a trip to California. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline put her curves on full display during a trip to California.

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Jade underwent a painful Brazilian butt lift surgery and full-body liposuction.

Since healing from her cosmetic makeover, Jade has been showing off the results every chance she gets, and she did just that in several recent posts on Instagram.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline puts her assets on full display in Santa Monica

Jade first shared a pic earlier this week, posing on the boardwalk in Santa Monica Beach. She captioned her post, “Sun ☀️ Babe.”

In the snap, Jade faced away from the camera and turned her torso slightly, showing off her newfound curves.

The 24-year-old reality TV star donned a barely-there, champagne-colored top paired with distressed jeans, black sandals, and a black purse. She wore her waist-long, blonde waves in a half ponytail and accessorized with a pair of rose-colored sunglasses.

A day later, Jade shared another snap from her trip to California, this time modeling a two-piece, orange and fuchsia swimsuit. Giving photo credit to her boyfriend Sean Austin, Jade captioned her post, “☀️s Out | Buns Out.”

In her vibrant swimsuit with a plunging neckline that reached her navel, Jade showed off her long legs as she showed off several different poses. For her swimsuit photoshoot, Jade opted for straight hair, clear heels, and rose-colored sunglasses.

Jade continues to show off her curves during California getaway

Jade shared even more pics on her Instagram stories, showing off her assets during her California adventures.

Jade sported a black, cut-out dress in one slide, exposing her tattoo on her right hip and plenty of skin as she stood in the California sun. Another slide showed Jade showing off her ample rear end as she turned around to pose in black leather pants and a purple, ruffled crop-top.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade, Sean, and Kloie traveled from their home state of Indiana to make the trek to California for a fun family getaway. While on their trip, Jade and Sean took some time for themselves.

Jade and Sean met up with Jade’s TMFR co-star, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, and her fiance Zach Davis for a double date in Hollywood. The couples shared dinner and drinks at the Tao Restaurant.

Now that Season 1 of TMFR has come to an end, it looks as though many of the castmates formed new friendships, including Jade and Cheyenne. They also worked on their personal and relationship issues during their time in San Diego, and despite a rocky start to the season, as Jade put it, the moms are all in a “great place.”

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 returns on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.