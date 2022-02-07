Teen Mom Family Reunion: Jade Cline reveals how she knew Sean Austin was ready to change, ‘Always had faith’

Jade Cline knew Sean Austin was ready to grow up and make changes in his life. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline opened up about knowing when her baby daddy Sean Austin was ready to change.

Jade and Sean have a history of breaking up and getting back together, keeping their fans constantly wondering about the status of their relationship. The on-and-off couple shares a three-year-old daughter, Kloie.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched as Sean struggled with drug addiction, which became a major part of Jade’s storyline on the show.

Sean recently underwent an “intense” stint in rehab which Jade said changed him into a “whole new person.”

While interacting with her fans on her Instagram Stories, Jade answered some questions from her followers.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline says she ‘always had faith’ in Sean Austin

One of Jade’s fans was curious to know how she knew when Sean was ready to toss aside his old ways and turn his life around, getting clean and being a better boyfriend to Jade and father to Kloie.

“How did u know sean would change fr?” Jade’s fan asked. “I want my bd to grow up but hes my family too.”

Jade replied and explained that although circumstances can be uncertain, she has always believed in Sean.

“I guess you never really know,” Jade responded. “I just always had faith in him.”

During the premiere episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Jade informed her castmates that the reason Sean hadn’t joined her was because of receiving treatment in a rehab facility.

Jade Cline worked hard to improve her life

Jade called Sean’s rehab stint the “best decision he ever made” and noted that with Sean clean and sober, their daughter Kloie now has “two healthy parents that practice [patience], good mental health, and healthy communications.”

Last summer, Jade hinted that things had changed in her relationship with Sean, telling her fans, “A lot of things have happened and things are different right now.”

Several months later, Teen Mom 2 fans suspected that Jade and Sean had tied the knot. After noticing that Sean’s left-hand ring finger was curiously hidden in their family Christmas photos, Teen Mom 2 fans thought he might have been trying to hide a wedding band.

These days, Jade is busy working exhausting hours as she recently opened her own salon, Mane and Marble Hair Studios, and told her fans that her dreams “are coming true.” She also reached a huge life goal when she purchased her first home in cash.

Jade has put in the work, both business-wise and in her personal life, and it shows.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.