Teen Mom Family Reunion: Jade Cline bashes MTV’s editing, says network ‘has an agenda’

Following this week’s Teen Mom Family Reunion episode, Jade Cline is not happy with how MTV edited her segments.

The January 10 episode was intense, as the cast’s resident life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, had the cast members and their moms engage in a mud pit activity to resolve their intergenerational traumas.

However, not all moms were shown completing the activity, including Jade and her mom, Christy Smith.

Following the episode, Jade answered a Q&A in her Instagram Stories, and some of her followers were curious why she and Christy were excluded from the segment.

One of Jade’s Instagram followers noted that the episode was badly edited and made the cast look like “mean girls.”

“The editing is very heavy,” Jade wrote in response, adding that it was confusing because she doesn’t “remember half the s**t happening the way it did.”

Jade Cline says MTV has an ‘agenda’ amid ‘heavy’ editing

Jade said she’s curious to see how the rest of the season will play out since her emotional scene was already cut, only two episodes into Season 2.

Although Jade said she had fun and focused on positivity during filming, she accused MTV of having their own storyline in mind.

“Obviously MTV has an agenda, guess we will see how it unfolds!” Jade wrote, adding, “TV is weird.”

When another one of Jade’s followers suggested that she should speak to the show’s producer and ask them not to cut any scenes, Jade replied, “Girl they don’t give a damn what we say.”

“We have no say in how the show is aired and put together,” Jade added.

Jade speaks on Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 brawl between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones

Much of this season’s storyline has focused on the tension between castmates Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones. The ladies got into a physical altercation during filming, which is scheduled to play out during next week’s episode.

Earlier this month, Jade spoke on the topic, tweeting that the reason for the issues among the cast is the lack of phone communication. She told her Twitter followers that her castmates attempted to squash their beef privately, but it wasn’t successful, which is why things came to a head when they got together in person to film.

Last month, Jade spoke with Hollywood Life about the scuffle between her BFF Briana and their castmate Ashley, who she previously referred to as a “bully” for her part in the brawl.

“Yeah I definitely think it was very crazy, but what I think people are missing is during that it wasn’t like they were fist fighting each other,” Jade told the outlet before dishing on reports that Ashley spat on Briana.

“I felt like the spitting was [just crossing] the line, and it was really like out of nowhere because I feel like everyone was trying to calm it down, so it wasn’t like someone was like aggressing [Ashley], and she felt a need to [spit], but I mean even spitting isn’t protecting yourself, you know what I mean?” she added.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers are certainly staying tuned this season, especially since next week promises to showcase exactly what went down between Briana and Ashley and their moms, Roxanne and Tea.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.