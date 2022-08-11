Teen Mom Family Reunion: Here’s what we know about Season 2

Amber Portwood and Leah Messer are thought to be part of the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently in the works, and we have the breakdown of the cast and the new format.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, Teen Mom Family Reunion (TMFR) was greenlit for a second season.

Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which viewers well received, was nominated for the Best New Unscripted Series at the MTV Movie & TV Awards but lost to The D’Amelio Show.

Season 1 of TMFR brought together some of the moms from across the Teen Mom franchise, including OGs Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and a surprise appearance by Farrah Abraham.

Joining the cast from Teen Mom 2 were Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones. Also included in Season 1’s cast were some of the dads from the Teen Mom franchise, including Gary Shirley, Zach Davis, Cory Wharton, Bar Smith, and Devoin Austin. Jade’s boyfriend, Sean Austin, confirmed his spot in the cast for Season 2.

Now, a new report lists some details about the format and the cast of TMFR Season 2.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion teases new theme and location

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup‘s production sources, casting is currently taking place, and says Season 2 will be more “themed” than Season 1.

“They are planning to do a mother/daughter theme for at least some of the trip. They are going to bring girls from all three [Teen Mom] shows and the girls’ mothers,” one source revealed. They added, “Last year they gave the cast therapy to help them get along better with their baby daddies, and this season they will work on the relationships they have with their parents.”

This could explain why Jenelle Evans’ mom Barbara Evans and Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen were spotted with the cast of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant recently.

According to the source, some of the dads will join Season 2 of TMFR, similar to Season 1. Also, it looks as though the location will change this season, taking filming from San Diego, California, to the Pacific Northwest.

Another behind-the-scenes insider revealed, “It is most likely happening in Oregon, somewhere with a woodsy vibe. Filming will be around the end of the month or the beginning of September.”

Who will appear in Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion?

The cast has yet to be confirmed for Season 2, but we know that Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Kail Lowry have declined to participate. However, The Ashley’s sources claim that like Farrah Abraham’s shocking cameo last season, there will be another “surprise guest” to appear in Season 2.

Perhaps that surprise guest could be controversial Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, who hasn’t appeared on MTV since she was fired in 2019 but has hinted at returning to the franchise.

There are lots of changes coming to the Teen Mom franchise with another spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, currently in production, which will also combine the casts of Teen Mom 2 and OG. Stay tuned for more information about Season 2 of TMFR as it becomes available.

A premiere date has not yet been released for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.