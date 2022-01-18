Teen Mom Family Reunion: Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen, ex Simon Saran react to her arrest

Farrah Abraham’s mother Deb and her ex-boyfriend Simon spoke out after her recent arrest. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham was arrested for battery earlier this week and her mom Debra Danielsen and her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran both had something to say about it.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Farrah was handcuffed and briefly taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly slapping a security guard.

Farrah was having dinner with a group of friends at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles when she reportedly became belligerent and was asked to leave the restaurant.

However, Farrah allegedly ignored security’s request to vacate the premises and that’s when witnesses say she slapped a security guard, resulting in her arrest.

Farrah has maintained her innocence throughout the incident and spoke out afterward, claiming she was “attacked and lied about,” calling the ordeal a setup.

Debra Danielsen speaks out after daughter Farrah Abraham’s arrest

Now, Farrah’s mom Debra Danielsen as well as her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran, have both spoken out about Farrah’s arrest.

Debra spoke with The Sun, telling the outlet, “I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle.”

“Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect,” Debra added. “People who don’t have to get corrected.” According to the outlet, Debra also stated that her daughter believes she is “always the victim.”

Farrah’s Instagram post after her arrest claimed that her friend who made the dinner reservations set her up, and Farrah said they were guilty of “conspiring an attack on myself with the staff.”

Teen Mom OG and Farrah Abraham’s ex Simon Saran comments on her arrest

In addition to Deb speaking out, Farrah’s ex, Simon Saran, also had something to say about his former fling’s arrest. Teen Mom OG fans likely remember Simon, who appeared on the show during his and Farrah’s turbulent, off-and-on, nearly two-year-long relationship.

Simon took to Twitter shortly after news broke of Farrah’s arrest in LA and made a brief yet impactful statement.

Simon shared a tweet from another outlet that posted the arrest story and wrote, “Not surprised! Violent alcoholic!”

Farrah can’t seem to make an appearance anywhere without causing a scene. In addition to her recent arrest, Farrah has garnered attention from her appearance on the new Teen Mom spinoff show, Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Although Farrah has yet to make her debut on TMFR, she’s already promised viewers plenty of drama, so get your popcorn ready.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.