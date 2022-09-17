Teen Mom Family Reunion drama ramps up as Jade Cline shares private group texts

Jade leaked private text messages between her castmates regarding Ashley Jones’ pregnancy. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline leaked private group texts between the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion involving Ashley Jones’ pregnancy, and things are getting heated.

Ashley is expecting her second child with her husband, Bar Smith, but she wasn’t the one who announced the happy news.

Ashley’s castmate, Briana DeJesus, outed her before she was able to publicly announce her pregnancy.

Amid her feud with Ashley, Briana let it slip (whether intentionally or not is still up for debate) that Ashley was pregnant, telling her followers in an Instagram Story, “I [tried] to spare u extra grief knowing that ur pregnant now but I am going to stand by what is right.”

Ashley confirmed her pregnancy news with a simple message to her fans that read, “And as for me being pregnant, yes I am thank you.”

Now, Jade has leaked texts among some of the other Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates, and the feud among them seems to have intensified.

Jade Cline leaks group texts amid Teen Mom Family Reunion feud

A Teen Mom fan account captured screenshots from Jade and Ashley’s IG Stories and shared them with their followers. In one of the chats, Briana reasoned that she had “no idea” that Ashley was pregnant until after another castmate told her. Apparently, Ashley addressed the issue on her podcast, I Need Wine and said that the entire cast was made aware of her pregnancy.

Cheyenne Floyd was also involved in the group chat as well as Catelynn Baltierra. Cheyenne’s message stated that Ashley told her the pregnancy news off camera, but didn’t share it with anyone else.

For her part, Catelynn claimed not to remember Ashley announcing her pregnancy to everyone like she claimed. In another slide, Jade called out Ashley’s behavior, calling her “delusional” and accusing her of “lying too damn much.”

Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones’ scuffle got them booted from filming

The drama began when Briana and Ashley reportedly got into a heated scuffle that turned physical, involving their moms. Briana and Ashley’s extracurricular activities got them booted from filming, while film crews went on strike.

Jade previously called Ashley a “bully” for her actions towards her BFF, Briana, and another Teen Mom 2 alum, Jenelle Evans, got involved and called Ashley “pure trash” for fighting while pregnant.

After watching the moms come together during Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, it looked as though there was hope that they would all get along.

However, they’ve continued proving the drama continues when the cameras stop rolling.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.