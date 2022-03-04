Teen Mom Family Reunion: Cory Wharton shares sweet message for daughter Ryder ‘You changed me forever’

Cory Wharton said his firstborn daughter Ryder “changed him forever” in a sweet tribute. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Cory Wharton shared a sweet message for his daughter Ryder who he says “changed him forever.”

Cory shares four-year-old Ryder with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd, of Teen Mom OG. They met in 2016 during MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III and by 2017, Cheyenne had welcomed their daughter.

Although they weren’t able to make a romantic relationship work, Cory and Cheyenne seem to have mastered the art of co-parenting and their fans love it.

One thing that Cory and Cheyenne do that helps them co-parent successfully is put Ryder first. Cory did just that on Instagram with a sweet post he shared on Thursday.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Cory Wharton to daughter Ryder ‘I would say you changed me forever’

In his post, Cory shared a pic of himself and Ryder posing in what looks to be a professional photo. Cory wore his signature braids for the snap as he put his arms around Ryder, who stood in front of him.

Ryder gave her best kissy-face to the camera as she held onto to her dad’s arms in the adorable photo.

Cory captioned his post, “To my First Born : Ryder K Wharton ❤️ I would say you changed me forever! I love you so much, I love the ambition that you have and you’re only four years old !!! WHAT ?!!!”

Cory praises ‘miniature Boss’ Ryder, says she’s a ‘great role model’ for her siblings

“You already have a successful nail company, you are the true definition of a miniature Boss !! Ever since the first time I saw you and you were in a hotdog costume I knew we were a match made in heaven 😂.”

Cory didn’t meet Ryder until she was six months old. Cheyenne wasn’t sure who Ryder’s father was, but after DNA testing proved it was Cory, the 30-year-old reality TV star stepped up and took over his role as a dad.

As Cory mentioned, Ryder has a nail polish line, Nails by Ryder K, which touts “Little Hands, Big Dreams” on its Instagram page.

“I love watching you continue to be the best big sister & a great role model for your siblings continue to stay cute, continue to stay humble, continue to stay sweet and continue to have that fire that you have !!!!”

Ryder has two younger siblings between her parents. Cory also shares a daughter, Mila, with his longtime girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, and Cheyenne shares a son, Ace, with her fiance Zach Davis.

“I know that you will be successful you just choose whatever you wanna do and we’re gonna do it ! Love you bby girl ❤️.”

Cory previously had a reputation as a ladies’ man, evident from his nine seasons competing on MTV’s The Challenge. He has since settled down and proven that he’s a devoted and present father to his daughters.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.