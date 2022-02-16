Teen Mom Family Reunion: Cheyenne Floyd says daughter Ryder is ‘getting better’ after recent hospital stint

Cheyenne Floyd talks about her daughter Ryder’s hospital visit. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton had a scary start to their Valentine’s Day, as their four-year-old daughter Ryder was rushed to the hospital.

Ryder was taken to the hospital for a “sickness,” which fans of the show know is Ryder’s condition, called VLCAD.

Ryder could be seen with an IV in her arm, wrapped up in a flowery blanket on her hospital bed in pics shared by her dad, Cory, in his Instagram Stories. Her mom Cheyenne took to Instagram today to give an update on little Ryder.

Cheyenne began the caption of her post, “I am so overwhelmed and in awe of our support systems and our village. The last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster yet I feel so blessed. I keep finding myself praying wherever I am. I am so grateful and thankful.”

Chey went on to state, “Thank you to everyone who reached out concerned about Ryder, it means so much to us. Ryder is by far the strongest little girl and never shed a tear. I am so thankful to her team at UCLA who always goes above and beyond to take every precaution with her having VLCAD.”

It sounds like this was an extremely scary event for Cheyenne (and Cory), and Ryder is such a strong little girl who, according to her Mama, never even cried throughout the entire ordeal.

Ryder is improving since her stay at the hospital and is bummed she missed her Valentine’s Day party at school

Cheyenne also posted a picture to her Instagram Story of Ryder with her baby brother Ace and their cousin, laying down on the couch together. Cheyenne posted with it, “This picture makes me so happy. Ryder has been great today and getting better.. all she’s worried about is that she missed the Valentine’s Day party at school.”

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

She addressed this in her post as well…that Ryder’s teacher and classmates made her feel loved as they spoiled her with balloons, a huge unicorn balloon, and a fun, new outfit to wear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What is VLCAD?

VLCAD is a rare genetic condition where “the body is unable to break down certain fats.” Signs of VCLAD include sleeping more, being tired, changes in the child’s behavior, muscle weakness, irritability, poor appetite, and fever. Parents may also see toddlers and babies vomiting, suffering from diarrhea, and exhibiting signs of low blood sugar.

Having this, Ryder has to eat and drink often, and also take medicine to help control it, even though for the most part she has no side effects. Because of this, Ryder has to see a specialist as well and will continue to do so throughout her life.

It sounds as if Ryder is doing better, much to the relief of her mom and dad, as well as Teen Mom fans. What a scary thing to see your child rushed to the hospital and not feel well. Ryder, your fans are so happy to see you up and smiling.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.