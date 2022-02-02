Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus updates fans on lupus diagnosis, complains of hand pain ’24/7′

Briana DeJesus told her fans her hands “hurt 24/7” from lupus but otherwise she’s doing “okay.” Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus gave her fans an update on her lupus diagnosis after this week’s episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

This week on TMFR, viewers watched Briana compete in an obstacle course challenge alongside her Teen Mom franchise castmates.

Although she completed the course twice, in an attempt to snag a win for her team, Briana ended up spending the night in the hospital after she fainted from dehydration and exhaustion.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Briana joked about the ordeal, but was ultimately “glad nothing serious happened.”

Briana DeJesus’ mom Roxanne worried her lupus affected her performance

Briana also shared screenshots of text messages between herself and her mom, Roxanne DeJesus. Roxanne was especially concerned because Briana has been diagnosed with lupus.

“No that was your lungs and lupus actually telling you to chill out,” Roxanne’s text to Briana read. “You were out in the sun no fluids on steroids to top it off.”

Briana’s mom Roxanne also lives with lupus and was diagnosed in 2017.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Lupus is a chronic, incurable autoimmune disease that can cause pain, rashes, and inflammation throughout the body.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

After the episode aired, Briana took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on her diagnosis.

“Yes guys, I was diagnosed with lupus but I am okay,” Briana told her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old mom of two continued, “The only thing that really bothers me are my hands. They hurt 24/7. ): but I’m srsly ok! Love y’all!”

Last summer, Briana first mentioned lupus when she told her fans that she had undergone testing and her markers came back positive for the disease.

“I am so sad. My Ana test came back positive,” Briana tweeted in July 2021. The ANA test looks for specific autoimmune diseases, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, and Sjogren’s Syndrome.

Months after her markers came back positive for lupus, Briana confirmed her diagnosis and updated her fans on the changes her body was going through as a result.

Via her Instagram Stories in October 2021, Briana wrote, “In just a quick few months my body has changed so much. (Health wise) I’ve been in such denial but I am not the same anymore. This sucks.”

Briana came under fire when Teen Mom 2 fans called her out for getting lip fillers just days after discovering she was diagnosed with lupus.

Although Briana faces a multitude of health concerns because of her diagnosis, she seems to be handling the news with a positive outlook.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.