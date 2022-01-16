Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus reveals who she clicked with the most on the show

Briana dishes on who she becomes close to in the new Teen Mom Family Reunion show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus revealed who she was super excited to hang out with on the new reality series Teen Mom Family Reunion, as well as who she was already close to before coming on the show.

Briana came into the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion and brought her sister, Brittany, as the moms were told beforehand that each could bring one other person with her if she so chose to. She was already friends with, and close to, Jade Cline and Jade’s best friend, Chau, both of Teen Mom 2.

Who do Briana and Jade have an issue with?

Jade and fellow Teen Mom, DeJesus, share a common nemesis in Ashley Jones. Both seem to have some major beef with their fellow castmate.

Jones brought her husband, Bar, with her to the show as her plus one; however, in episode one, Jones revealed that she and Bar are married but not together, which is why she is not wearing a ring.

When questioned about this, she disclosed, “Bar will never live up to his full potential, and she’s tired of waiting around for him to work toward any of his goals.” So it sounds like this show is the make or break for Ashley and Bar?!

Briana’s new besties

When answering questions about the first aired episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Briana was asked, “Who did you click with most?”

DeJesus’ answer was evident to viewers when she showed up to the show with Jade, Jade’s bestie, Chau, and her own sister, Brittany. However, fans were interested in who else, besides the obvious, she enjoyed spending time with.

Briana responded that she “loved getting to know” Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood. The three Teen Mom OG stars seem pretty close already, so it’s good that Briana felt welcome and loved by them as well.

Briana reveals who she clicked with during the show, Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Maci and Cheyenne’s goals in putting together this Teen Mom reunion were to hang out with other moms going through the same things they have in the past, as well as work through individual and show/castmate issues. Moreover, the moms just wanted some time to relax, have some fun, and enjoy each other’s company.

It sounds like, from Briana’s viewpoint, hanging out with a few other Teen Moms definitely worked for her. Hopefully, moving forward, the moms can move past any drama and issues they have had in the past, and continue to grow in these new friendships.

