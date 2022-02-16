Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus hosts ‘Dirty 30’ birthday bash for sister Brittany

Brittany DeJesus turned 30, and her sister Briana DeJesus threw her a birthday bash. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus put on a themed bash for her big sister Brittany who recently turned 30.

February 15 marked Brittany DeJesus‘s 30th birthday, and her little sis Briana made it a special one for her.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus throws peach-themed ‘Dirty 30’ bash for sister Brittany

Briana shared pics from Brittany’s bash in an Instagram post which she captioned, “Thank you to everyone who helped bring Brittany’s 30th together 🍑.” Briana was sure to thank everyone who helped make the party a success, also tagging them in the caption.

Brittany’s party was complete with a peach theme, hinting at the Teen Mom Family Reunion star’s ample tush. Briana’s event coordinators came through with some aptly-themed party favors for the guests.

Among the favors and decorations at Brittany’s bash were temporary tattoos of Brittany posing in a one-piece swimsuit with a juicy peach covering her rear assets along with the number “30” to signify her age.

Briana also ordered individually wrapped fruit snacks as party favors, with wrappers that read “Brittany’s Dirty 30,” which were labeled with the same pic from the tattoos. The party, which looked to take place at an Airbnb near Briana and Brittany’s Orlando, Florida home, was complete with a bartender and plenty of “Thirty AF” decor.

The color theme was peach and white, and there was a beautiful balloon display, LED lights that read “Happy Birthday” and a lighted “30” on the floor, and a huge graphic on the floor with pics of Brittany showing off her sizzling swimsuit pose.

There were towers of peach-themed confections, candied apples that read “Big 🍑 Energy,” cookies and candies decorated with Brittany’s swimsuit photo, and a huge peach-shaped cake with candles to denote Brittany’s age.

Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates join Brittany DeJesus to celebrate 30th birthday

Briana’s ex and baby daddy Devoin Austin was in attendance. He shared some pics from the party to his Instagram Stories. Also in attendance was Jade Cline’s BFF, Chau, who Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers will recognize from the show.

Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Most Teen Mom 2 viewers know Brittany as Briana’s older, wise-cracking sister. They may also remember the DeJesus sisters heading back to Miami last season for more cosmetic procedures.

Brittany recently joined her sister to film the first-ever Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion. So far, Brittany has managed to stay out of the drama, unlike her sister Briana, who started some drama on the first night of filming.

It looks like Briana’s event planning was a success, and everyone had a great time. Happy birthday to Brittany!

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.