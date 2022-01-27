Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus explains why she didn’t respond when Devoin called her a liar

Briana DeJesus explains why she didn’t come after her ex, Devoin. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

During a Teen Mom Family Reunion therapy session, Devoin Austin and Briana DeJesus discussed their child, Nova.

It started reasonably civil, but unfortunately, it took a turn when Devoin accused Briana of talking poorly about him in front of and to Nova.

What did Briana say to upset Devoin?

Devoin was afraid that if Briana was doing what he thought she had been, Nova wouldn’t want much to do with him.

The session proceeded to get more heated when Briana claimed that Devoin had been not only absent in the first five years of Nova’s life but also homeless.

This, in turn, set Devoin off as he grew livid during the session and at Briana.

While talking with Dr. B, Briana commented that Devoin had been “unstable and couch surfing” for the first years of Nova’s life.

Devoin clapped back with fury, as she yelled, “This is ignorant. We gonna get accurate in the m**********r.”

“You were couch hopping from the age of zero to the age of five…There was no consistent home for Nova to go to.” Briana shot back as she spoke of Nova’s childhood.

Devoin backed up her response as he roared, “It was a year and a half. Tell Nova the truth. Her dad was not homeless from zero to five.”

Devoin got so upset that he almost walked out of the therapy session and away from filming.

What did Briana have to say back to Devoin?

Later, Briana was asked a question on Instagram that questioned, “Why didn’t you say anything when Devoin accused you of lying on him since day 1?

Briana answered with, “I decided it was best for him to let out all of his concerns and feelings and not cut him off…and I was just taking mental notes so that when it was my time to talk—I would do my best to help him understand my viewpoint. I was tired of arguing every single time.”

This was a very mature and civil response that Briana gave. Maybe, even though she and Devoin don’t always see eye to eye, Briana truly wants to get along with Devoin for the sake of their daughter, Nova, and Briana’s other daughter, Stella, whom Devoin also does has a relationship with.

Devoin has come a long way since the start of Teen Mom 2 with being present and more active as a father.

