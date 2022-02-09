Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus calls Farrah Abraham ‘self-entitled’ after feud with Cheyenne Floyd

Briana DeJesus took aim at Farrah Abraham after her feud with Cheyenne Floyd. Pic credit: MTV

It seems like Farrah Abraham is gaining new enemies left and right, especially after the latest episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

During Tuesday night’s episode of TMFR, Farrah joined the rest of the cast at the bar, where things quickly took a left turn.

Farrah Abraham’s feud on Teen Mom Family Reunion

When Cory Wharton approached Farrah to tackle their past beef, Farrah’s comments rubbed everyone the wrong way.

Cory approached Farrah when she joined the rest of the cast at the bar and asked her, “So [Cheyenne and I] only had a baby to get on this show? That’s how you feel?”

“I guess I do,” Farrah replied. “I guess I feel really ghetto too, like that.”

Farrah’s comments did not go over well with the rest of the cast. Cheyenne Floyd stepped in when she felt Farrah was attacking her, Cory, and their four-year-old daughter Ryder.

Things got heated, and Cheyenne flipped a table out of anger, during a moment in which she later claimed she blacked out.

Amber Portwood tried to diffuse the situation by having a one-on-one chat with Farrah, which did help temporarily calm things in the heat of the moment; however, TMFR viewers felt Amber shouldn’t have catered to Farrah’s needs.

Following the episode, TMFR viewers had plenty to say about the episode, which was full of drama, as expected with the return of Farrah Abraham.

Not only did TMFR viewers have strong opinions about the episode, but the cast did too. Briana DeJesus, who TMFR viewers have called “dramatic” this season, took to Twitter to voice her opinion of Farrah.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus calls Farrah Abraham ‘self-entitled’

“I don’t know Farrah but i don’t like self entitled b***hes who act like their s**t don’t stink… who think just bc they have money they can talk to people in a disgusting way,” Briana wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

“That’s why u should never forget where u came from and always stay humble!” she added.

Although Briana and Farrah don’t know each other, they have something in common. Both Farrah and Briana have used the platform OnlyFans to share risque photos of themselves with paying customers.

Teen Mom 2 fans felt that it was contradictory that Farrah was let go for her involvement in the adult entertainment industry while Briana was engaging in something similar through OnlyFans and called for Briana to be fired from the franchise as well.

Farrah then spoke on the topic and accused MTV of “discrimination & racism” for allowing Briana to continue to film.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.