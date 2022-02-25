Teen Mom Family Reunion: Bar Smith ‘working on’ being more romantic with wife Ashley Jones

Ashley Smith wasn’t impressed with her husband Bar Smith’s romantic gestures, but he says he’s “working on it.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Bar Smith says he’s “working on” being more romantic towards his wife, Ashley Jones, now that he’s tackled a few other “hurdles.”

During this week’s episode of TMFR, viewers watched Bar make an effort to be more romantic after Ashley expressed to Coach B that it was an area of their marriage on which he needed to improve.

Bar surprised Ashley with a bouquet of roses and sprinkled rose petals on the ground leading to the hot tub, where they enjoyed drinks and some alone time together.

However, Ashley later admitted during a confessional that she wasn’t impressed with Bar’s gesture.

Bar Smith is ‘working on’ romance after Ashley Jones wasn’t impressed with his gesture

Following the episode, Bar took to Twitter to let his fans (and Ashley) know that he’s making an effort to improve things in the romance department.

“Aye listen, I’m working on the romance side of me ok? 😭,” Bar tweeted. “I got a job, I stopped drinking, legal s**t and a number of other things, NOW romance is my next hurdle 😭.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched last season as Bar worked on getting his GED, moved past his DWI arrest (which left him wearing an ankle monitor), and began limiting his drinking.

Bar received plenty of support from his followers after tweeting about working on being more romantic. His wife, Ashley Jones, also showed her husband some support, despite her dissatisfaction with his level of romanticism.

Ashley quote-retweeted Bar’s tweet and wrote, “You gone be alright baby.”

In response, Bar tweeted back, “I’m trying baby 😂❤ we gone get through this together.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers support Bar and Ashley’s marriage

On Instagram, Teen Mom Chatter shared screenshots of Bar and Ashley’s tweets and TMFR viewers showed their support for the newlyweds.

“I love them together🔥,” wrote one fan.

Bar’s mom, Shen, commented on the post too and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ that’s what I’m saying son🙌🙌”

During the February 15 episode of TMFR, Ashley and Bar opened up to Coach B about their marriage. The couple kept their nuptials under wraps for nearly a year before spilling the tea that they secretly wed six months prior to filming TMFR.

“I feel like we’re just in an awkward stage,” Ashley told Coach B. “Like, obviously we’re married, but to me, it doesn’t feel like what I thought a marriage would feel like. I don’t know if I was expecting too much, but I feel like before we got married it seemed like everything was fine.”

Time will tell if Bar’s efforts are enough to impress Ashley, now that he’s taken care of the other “hurdles” in his life.

The Season 1 finale of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday, March 1 at 8/7c on MTV.