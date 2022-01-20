Teen Mom Family Reunion: Ashley Jones wants Dr. Drew to be replaced for reunion specials

Ashley Jones wants to see Dr. Bryant replace Dr. Drew on upcoming Teen Mom reunion specials. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones made an “official request” that Dr. Drew be replaced on future reunion specials by the Teen Mom Family Reunion life coach.

Teen Mom Family Reunion debuted recently after lots of hype about the new spinoff show, and viewers weren’t disappointed.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, things got out of hand on the very first episode during a mixer on the moms’ first night together.

Ashley Jones and Jade Cline became the center of attention when a group exercise with their life coach took a left turn.

Jade confronted Ashley about past insulting comments she made about her body and her family members. Although Ashley took accountability and apologized, Jade couldn’t let it go.

Eventually, Jade and Ashley ended up working out their issues, possibly because their life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, has been helping them along the way with advice and exercises to help them grow and move past their issues.

Ashley Jones requests that Dr. Drew be replaced by Dr. Bryant for Teen Mom reunions

After the second episode of TMFR aired, Ashley Jones took to Instagram, where she requested to make Dr. Bryant a more prominent figure on the franchise and get rid of one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces, Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“I’d like to officially request Dr. B for all future reunions,” Ashley wrote in an Instagram story. “I think Dr. Drew brings nothing to the table in regards to that.”

Ashley continued, “It was nice to connect with a real doctor who wanted accountability and insight instead of condescending remarks.”

TMFR viewers spoke out about Ashley’s comments on an Instagram post that shared Ashley’s Instagram message screenshot. Most viewers agreed with Ashley’s opinion, but some sided with the face of Teen Mom reunions, Dr. Drew.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers weigh in on Ashley Jones’ request to replace Dr. Drew

“I’m with Ashley,” commented one TMFR viewer. “Dr Drew plays favorites. You can still call out people with mental illness when they are wrong. He doesn’t. That’s a problem.”

Another wrote, “I honestly agree, Dr Drew never has his facts straight and is such an a** kisser to the most horrible cast members. Nessa can go too.”

However, a few TMFR viewers voiced that they still want to see Dr. Drew represent the moms on the couch for Teen Mom reunions.

“Nahhhh Dr. Drew the GOAT,” wrote one TMFR fan who would like to see Dr. Drew stay with the franchise.

Another one of Dr. Drew’s supporters commented, “I like dr. drew.. I think mtv doesn’t let him go in like he would and I think they let the girls control too much do like housewives on reunion no questions answered no check and a lot of them need real therapy.”

Ashley isn’t the first one to request a replacement for Dr. Drew on the Teen Mom reunion specials.

Teen Mom fans called for Dr. Drew to be fired after they felt he continually enabled Amber Portwood’s behavior last season and put some of the other guests on the spot.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.