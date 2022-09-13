Teen Mom Family Reunion: Ashley Jones defends her character, says she’s ‘beat the odds’

Ashley talked herself up amid the recent Teen Mom Family Reunion drama. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones told her fans that she’s “beat the odds” amid the recent Teen Mom drama surrounding her.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Ashley was involved in a tiff that turned physical with her Teen Mom Family Reunion castmate, Briana DeJesus.

Ashley accused Briana’s mom, Roxanne, of bumping into her mom, Tea, without apologizing. According to Briana’s version of events, Ashley spat in her face when things got heated.

Ashley’s actions have elicited reactions from some of the TMFR cast and other Teen Mom alums. Jade Cline called Ashley a “bully” for her actions, while alum Jenelle Evans called her “pure trash” for getting into a physical fight while pregnant.

Briana leaked Ashley’s pregnancy news in a scathing Instagram Story, which Ashley later confirmed was true. Currently, Ashley’s husband Bar Smith is serving time in a Nevada jail after he was arrested as a fugitive from another state.

Amid all of the drama surrounding her personal life, Ashley recently took to her Instagram Stories to make it clear that although she’s often singled out for the shortcomings in her life, that’s not all that defines her.

Ashley Jones defends herself amid Teen Mom Family Reunion drama

“Out of all the things people may say about me, let’s not forget a few,” Ashley began her lengthy message to her 590,000 Instagram followers.

She continued to name her merits: “I’m a great mother, more dedicated than most at my young age. I’m a disciplined student who has always strived for higher education And competitive grades.”

Ashley added that she’s a business woman — one who owns and operates Aries Beauty Studio in Modesto, California — who sees the “importance of minority [women] owning and reaching back into the community.”

Ashley ended her message by telling her fans that although there are plenty of things she’s done of which she’s not proud, she’s admittedly “never ashamed.”

“I’ve beat all the odds,” Ashley said. “Praise God ❤”

Ashley stays busy filming Teen Mom, raising her daughter, and going to nursing school

In addition to raising her and Bar’s 4-year-old daughter Holly and filming for two Teen Mom spinoffs, Ashley recently began nursing school. As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers will watch unfold this season, Ashley recently dealt with Bar checking himself into rehab, adding to the stress in her life.

The reality TV star has a lot on her plate these days, but her message to her fans shows that she doesn’t let the negativity surrounding her consume her.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.