Teen Mom: Devoin Austin feeling ‘stronger and healthier’ after completing rehab for gambling addiction

Teen Mom star Devoin Austin feels like a new man since receiving treatment for his gambling addiction.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Devoin reached out for help over the summer when he told his Instagram followers that he was “screaming for help,” admitting that he didn’t know what to do and was “scared” for himself.

Teen Mom viewers watched this week on The Next Chapter as Devoin’s struggles came to light, causing concern among his ex and mother to his daughter Nova, Briana DeJesus.

It was recently reported by Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram that Devoin sought treatment for his gambling addiction in the form of a rehab facility in Texas.

Devoin responded to the report in the comments, and according to the MTV star, his rehab was successful, and he has another dad from the Teen Mom franchise to thank for his recovery.

“Small thing to a giant y’all. S**t is real and can happen faster than you can blink,” Devoin wrote.

Devoin Austin feeling ‘stronger’ and ‘healthier’ following rehab for gambling addiction thanks to fellow Teen Mom star

Devoin continued, noting how much better he feels since completing treatment and gave a shout-out to Jade Cline’s fiance, Sean Austin, a recovering drug addict, for urging him to seek help.

“I feel stronger tho and healthier 🙏🏾💪🏾 s/o @sean.luc.austin for giving me the advice and courage to actually go,” Devoin added.

Also taking to the comments in the post were Teen Mom fans and another one of Devoin’s castmates, who all showed their support for him.

Teen Mom cast and fans show support for Devoin amid his recovery

Ashley Jones’ husband, Bar Smith, showed up to tell his co-star, “YESSIRRRRR MY MF DAWGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @devoinaustin the world proud of you n**** 🖤💪🏽🤌🏽.”

Others noted they were praying for Devoin’s continued recovery and pointed out the courage it takes to admit to addiction and seek help.

“Be proud of yourself! Your fans are proud of you!” wrote another one of Devoin’s supporters.

“Love his strength. 🙌,” read another comment. “Can I get an amen for him being literally one of the only realest , most humble people on this god for saken series.”

After Devoin’s ex, Briana, showed concern for his well-being on this week’s episode of The Next Chapter, she met up with his mom, Charita. The conversation was intended to mend their differences for Nova’s sake, but it quickly took a left turn, ending with name-calling, cussing, and obscene gestures.

Following the episode, however, Briana said that she had no hard feelings toward anyone and was hopeful they could all forgive each other. Devoin added that since the feud aired on MTV, everyone is now in a better place.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.