Teen Mom custody battle: Amber Portwood earns more time with son James after passing drug tests

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood will spend more time with her estranged son, James, after passing her court-ordered drug tests.

As Monsters and Critics reported last July, Amber lost custody of 4-year-old James, whom she shares with her ex, Andrew Glennon. Andrew was awarded full custody of their son.

A judge ruled that James was to leave his home state of Indiana, where Amber currently resides, to live in Malibu, California, with Andrew in his mother’s sprawling estate.

According to an insider who recently spoke with The Sun, Amber has passed all of her mandated drug tests, allowing her to increase her visits from three full-day visits per month to five.

Amber and Andrew were ordered to undergo drug testing as part of the custody ruling, specifically a 10-panel urine drug screen to test for the presence of prescription and illegal drugs, including methamphetamines.

“The court had set a specific time frame for them to be tested before allowing them to co-parent James without the extra oversight,” the source told The Sun. Reportedly, Amber can also FaceTime with her son between visits, which alternate between California and Indiana.

“Amber has been trying really hard to make sure she’s in James’ life despite the distance,” the source told the publication. “It’s tough on her, but she’s making it work.”

Amber has a history of trouble with the law

Amber has faced her fair share of controversy since her time on reality TV. In 2010, Amber was arrested on felony domestic battery and child neglect charges after she was filmed choking, slapping, and kicking her first baby daddy and father of her daughter Leah, Gary Shirley.

The following year, Gary was awarded full custody of Leah, and Amber was arrested again, this time for violating the terms of her probation after being accused of battery and public intoxication and was then charged with possession of a controlled substance. She pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to five years behind bars but only served 16 months, being released on parole in November 2013 for good behavior.

In 2019, Amber was arrested again – this time, she allegedly slapped Andrew in the face with a shoe as he held their then 1-year-old son, James. Reports also claimed that Amber attacked Andrew with a machete, something she denied in her tell-all book, So, You’re Crazy Too?

Amber pled guilty to the two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation and was sentenced to 900 days of probation and a suspended 910-day jail term. She was also ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment, mental health evaluation and treatment, random drug testing, and parenting classes.

Has Amber’s behavior gotten her fired from the Teen Mom franchise?

Amid her child custody issues, Amber has been at the center of drama elsewhere in her life. It’s been rumored that the 32-year-old mom of two cut ties with MTV after 14 years with the Teen Mom franchise.

Some sources reported that MTV fired Amber after Ashley Jones leaked a phone conversation between herself and Amber, in which Amber threatened to “mutilate” her co-star. However, those rumors haven’t been substantiated, and Amber has yet to address the gossip.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.