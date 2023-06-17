Teen Mom critics think Chelsea Houska is starting to look ‘plastic’ like Farrah Abraham in latest video

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska has joined the millions of women who get injectables to enhance their appearance, but her critics think her procedures have had the opposite effect.

Since saying goodbye to MTV in 2020, Chelsea has remained active on social media as an influencer, sharing her favorite products with millions of fans and followers.

The 31-year-old mom of four’s latest advertisement was for a supplement called Athletic Greens, which she promoted in her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

Chelsea recorded herself from the kitchen of her South Dakota home in a Grateful Dead sweatshirt and Bass Pro Shops trucker hat.

The former MTV star wore her hair down under her hat, and her makeup was neutral for the video.

Over on Reddit, a Teen Mom fan captured the recording and shared it in a post captioned, “Chelsea looks unrecognizable here.”

Plenty of others agreed with the caption and headed to the comments to express how much they feel Chelsea’s appearance has changed due to the cosmetic work she’s had done — so much so that some thought she’s morphing into another Teen Mom alum with a penchant for plastic surgery, Farrah Abraham.

Teen Mom viewers compare Chelsea Houska’s appearance to Farrah Abraham’s

“Omg she’s turning more and more into Farrah,” wrote one of Chelsea’s critics who thought she was beginning to sound like the controversial Teen Mom OG alum. “All I hear is Farrah here.”

Redditors think Chelsea’s face has changed drastically, and not for the better. Pic credit: u/eternalteen/Reddit

Another Redditor wrote that Chelsea is beginning to look like Farrah “a couple of faces ago.”

One Teen Mom viewer thought it looked as though Chelsea’s lip fillers are beginning to migrate, while another commented that she looks like a “45 year old who’s desperately trying to look like a 25 year old.”

Also commenting on Chelsea’s lips – and not in a positive way – one Redditor felt that Chelsea has filled her lips “to oblivion.”

Which cosmetic procedures has Chelsea performed on her face?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chelsea opened up about the work she had done on her face. Although she hasn’t had any surgery to alter her features, the Down Home Fab star has copped to getting regular lip filler injections and Botox.

Last year, Chelsea recorded herself as she visited her injector’s office to plump up her pout and touch up her Botox, which temporarily paralyzes the muscles to smooth and prevent wrinkles.

In addition to fillers and Botox, Chelsea recently added another cosmetic procedure to her list: eyebrow microblading. The semi-permanent procedure resulted in a feathered-brow look, and Chelsea shared how pleased she was with the results in her Instagram Story.

It seems the jury is still out on whether Chelsea’s pricey cosmetic procedures are worth the money and have improved her looks or whether she’s gone overboard with the needles.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.