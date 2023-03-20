Teen Mom critics slam Leah Messer’s wardrobe choice

Teen Mom star Leah Messer got gussied up to attend a St. Patrick’s Day event over the weekend for a good cause, but all her critics could focus on was her outfit choice.

The Shamrock Soiree was held in Charlestown, West Virginia, on Saturday, March 18, and Leah was in attendance with her sister, Victoria, brother-in-law Royer, and some friends.

The soiree was held to raise money for the United Way in West Virginia, which helps provide housing, education, and healthcare to those in need.

Leah shared her outfit for the occasion on her Instagram in a carousel post. For the event, Leah opted for a pants suit featuring a floral-printed background and feather detailing at the cuffs of her blazer and hem of her pants.

Leah paired the suit with a yellow cami underneath, accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a black clutch, and wore her dark hair parted in the center with loose, voluminous curls.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The MTV star‘s makeup complemented her color scheme, with pops of pink on her cheeks and lips, gray eyeshadow, and wispy lashes.

The mom of three posed for several photos, captioning her post, “I had so much fun with @victoriahopemesser & @royer.cr at the Shamrock soirée fundraising event last night. It’s always a great time supporting friends for a great cause!🍀💋”

Of Leah’s 3 million IG followers, nearly 72,000 liked her post. Over 400 hundred of them headed to the comments to give their opinions on Leah’s look for the night, many of them expressing their distaste for her choice.

Teen Mom viewers think Leah Messer was channeling the Grinch in her soiree ensemble

“Leah Leah Leah 🤦🏼‍♀️,” penned one of her critics. “The outfit could [have been] so perfect. Why you thought having grinch hands and feet were the look.”

Another disparager felt that Leah’s stylist, if there was one, needs to be “fired immediately,” comparing the feathers on her suit to the fur from the Sesame Street character, Oscar the Grouch.

Many of Leah’s IG followers weren’t feeling her outfit. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

“What the actual f**k is anyone wearing?” questioned another fashion observer.

Another Instagram user agreed that Leah’s outfit channeled the Grinch, while another thought it looked as though Leah got into some seaweed before snapping the photos.

Leah is a Dana Seng partner

While Leah’s critics have been busy critiquing her fashion choices, she’s been busy working on some behind-the-scenes projects. She teased a business venture in the works last month, sharing a peek at a studio of some sort, noting it was “in progress.”

In addition to her upcoming announcement, Leah has also partnered with some brands on Instagram as an influencer. One such brand is Dana Seng Jewelry.

In a recent IG Reel, Leah shared some bloopers as she recorded an ad for the brand. Leah showed off her personalized necklace, including the initials of her first name as well as her daughters, Aleeah, Aliannah, and Adalynn’s.

Dana Seng offers other customized jewelry pieces, such as their signature collection of birthstone necklaces.

Leah’s necklace, from the Signature Multi Gold Initial/Number Collection, ranges in price from $650 to $2898, depending on the number of letters and the stones used. They can be purchased at DanaSengJewelryCollection.com.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.