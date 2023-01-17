Teen Mom critics slam Catelynn Baltierra for speaking on Farrah Abraham’s changed appearance

Catelynn criticized Farrah’s changing appearance. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv and @farrahabraham/Instagram

Catelynn Baltierra had some less-than-nice things to say about her former co-star, Farrah Abraham, and Teen Mom viewers weren’t happy about it.

Farrah has certainly transformed her image over the years. These days, she looks almost unrecognizable compared to when she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

Farrah has been open about the surgeries and procedures she’s undergone, including a nose job, facial fillers, Botox, derriere injections, and breast augmentation, among others.

During a recent Instagram Live alongside her husband, Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn addressed some of her followers’ questions and comments.

When one follower wrote that Farrah looks unrecognizable, Catelynn responded, “I know, and she was pretty. She’s just [gotten] a lot of plastic surgery. She always was pretty.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Catelynn continued, “I understand why she wanted a nose job I totally get that … she should’ve just stopped. She looks way different. She probably sadly … doesn’t really have any self-esteem, and that’s sad,” before dissing Farrah’s character.

Teen Mom fans slam Catelynn Baltierra for mocking Farrah Abraham’s appearance

“She’s just a mean… she’s sadly just a mean person. She’s a mean girl,” Catelynn added.

The video was captured and shared by Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram where fans of the Teen Mom franchise took to the comments to call out Catelynn’s behavior.

Musician Shenice (Tou) Johnson aimed her comment at Catelynn, which read, “Girl!!!!! U are the last to be talking about somebody’s looks lol now cate! She’s really becoming a mean girl and ion like it.”

Another penned, “Now when Farrah responds I don’t want to hear nothing.”

One of Catelynn’s critics wrote, “I can’t imagine going on live to talk about someone else’s face when mine isn’t up to par. 😂 I just wouldn’t do it.”

Pic credit: @teenmomfanz/Instagram

Pointing out that Farrah’s business has “nothing to do with” Catelynn, another one of her disparagers compared her talking about her former castmate to the Teen Mom Family Reunion feud that went down during filming for Season 2.

Catelynn’s involvement in the Teen Mom Family Reunion feud

As Monsters and Critics reported, Teen Mom 2 alums Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones got into a physical scuffle. Things got heated when their moms, Roxanne and Tea, got into it during a group dinner.

So far this season on Family Reunion, viewers watched Catelynn try to act as the mediator when several of the cast members voiced their beef with Ashley. She pulled Kiaya Elliott aside to find out why she and Ashley didn’t get along. Later, Catelynn took to another IG Live video to slam Ashley for spitting on Briana, telling her followers that she wouldn’t raise her daughters that way.

Briana and Ashley’s brawl is scheduled to play out this week on Teen Mom Family Reunion, so viewers have been anxiously awaiting the January 17 episode.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.