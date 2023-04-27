Teen Mom critics bash Mackenzie Edwards for ‘enabling’ Ryan Edwards, chasing money and fame

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards is under fire from critics who feel she ignored the red flags in her relationship with Ryan Edwards.

Mackenzie is dealing with a lot these days, as her estranged, soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan is behind bars.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan has been in and out of trouble with the law since February. The 35-year-old father of three was arrested three times within two months after going on a profanity-laden Instagram rant aimed at Mackenzie.

Ryan is currently in a Hamilton County, Tennessee jail after being sentenced to 11 months and 29 days, where he awaits his next court date in June for his possession and DUI charges.

Amid all of the chatter online regarding Ryan’s run-ins with the law, some Teen Mom viewers are lashing out at Mackenzie and blaming her for the situation she’s currently in.

Mackenzie’s last post on her Instagram feed is dated August 26, 2022. In the video, Mackenzie made light of being “dramatic” as she superimposed her image to look like she’s seated in the backseat of a police car.

“Me if being dramatic becomes illegal,” reads the caption on the post.

In the comments section, many of Mackenzie’s critics showed up in recent weeks to chime in about Ryan’s situation. They accused Mackenzie of marrying the Teen Mom OG alum for fame and contributing to his drug problem.

Teen Mom viewers slam Mackenzie Edwards for ‘enabling’ Ryan Edwards and marrying him for money and fame

“When you marry in hopes for fame and money this is what you get,” one of Mackenzie’s disparagers said.

Another wrote that Mackenzie “saw a chance to cash a big payday.”

“You and Ryan’s parents enabled Ryan on a daily basis,” wrote another critic. “Now this is what you have. You’re no victim.”

More comments from Mackenzie’s naysayers accumulated on the post, with another Instagram user writing that Mackenzie married Ryan “for the fame.”

One detractor wrote that Mackenzie was a single mom with no job and “took advantage” of Ryan, who was “on a tv show and sick.”

Despite the heavy criticism, some followers showed Mackenzie support and compassion.

One commenter called the disparaging remarks “pathetic” and called Mackenzie an “abuse victim,” accusing her critics of bullying her.

“The fact the people harassing her are women 🤡,” they added. “Stop blaming women for the actions of men.”

Yet another one of Mackenzie’s sympathizers called the comment section “pathetic.”

“I salute her for doing what’s best for her and her kids NO matter how long it took!” they penned.

Mackenzie is ‘hopeful’ her estranged husband Ryan will serve more time in jail

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February, shortly after he accused her of infidelity and shared an indecent photo of her, spewing lewd insults at her on social media.

Mackenzie currently retains custody of her and Ryan’s children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3. The 26-year-old mom of three — who also shares a son, Hudson, with her first ex-husband — was in the courtroom earlier this month when Ryan was sentenced to jail time.

Following his sentencing, Mackenzie spoke with a reporter from The Sun. The former MTV star acknowledged that Ryan is an addict, calling his sentence “a start.” Also, it noted that her employer is not exactly thrilled about the attention surrounding Ryan’s recent trouble with the law.

However, Mackenzie was hopeful that Ryan would get more time in the prison. “Hopefully, he’ll get more,” she told the outlet.

