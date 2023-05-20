Teen Mom critics bash Leah Messer for saying she ‘deserves’ a night out

Teen Mom veteran Leah Messer says she deserves a night out, but her critics think she gets enough time away from her kids.

Ahead of the weekend, Leah recorded herself as she got gussied up in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and strappy black heels.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Leah struck several poses on her driveway as the sun began to set in the background.

Leah showed off her fantastic figure in the video before winking at the camera and then walking away.

“Mama deserves a night out 😉,” Leah captioned the video, which received over 34,000 likes.

Most of Leah’s 3 million Instagram followers headed to the comments to compliment her Friday night look and applaud her glow-up.

However, several of Leah’s followers felt she gets enough nights out and doesn’t need to post what she deserves anymore.

“By the look of how many pictures you been posting, it’s looks like you had plenty nights out lol so have fun but not too much fun,” wrote one of Leah’s critics.

Another Instagram user told Leah that it looks like she’s out “every night.”

Leah’s critics think she gets out enough. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Another critic penned, “Mom’s had 2 many nights out… Grow up act your age… Men see you coming and say money and fame… You need to be like Cory and his wife and act your age. Think of your girls before yourself.”

Continuing to cut on Leah, another hater told the MTV star that it looks as though she’s “trying real hard” to find another boyfriend with her “revealing pics” and added, “Be a mom for a while.”

Leah is focusing on herself, her business endeavors, and her daughters

Leah has been taking some time to focus on herself since her breakup with Jaylan Mobley. The 31-year-old mom of three has been getting herself ready for summer by working hard in the gym and recently showed off the fruits of her labor in a bikini try-on haul.

In addition to getting fit and trim, Leah has been building her professional resume, adding social media influencer to her repertoire while raising her daughters.

Leah shares her 13-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah, with her ex-husband Corey Simms and her daughter Addie with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Although Leah enjoys her nights out sans kids, she’s also involved in her daughters’ lives. Namely, she and Corey’s daughter, Ali, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and requires extra attention and care.

Recently, Leah shared on Instagram that Ali visited with her specialist, Dr. Tsao, and received some promising news.

Leah shared a few photos of Ali, Dr. Tsao, and herself and wrote in the caption, “We always enjoy seeing Dr. Tsao at @nationwidekids and it’s even better when we leave with great news! We hear that gene therapy is looking up for our friends with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. 🙏🏼💜🦋”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.