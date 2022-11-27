Teen Mom critics accuse Farrah Abraham of ‘grooming’ daughter Sophia for discussing sharing feet pics online

Farrah and Sophia pose on the red carpet at the 2019 Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is under fire for “grooming” her daughter Sophia Abraham.

Farrah has earned herself a reputation as one of the most controversial cast members of the Teen Mom franchise.

Between her decision to leave Teen Mom OG behind to pursue a career in the adult entertainment industry to her questionable behavior and altercations with castmates, Farrah has definitely left a mark on Teen Mom viewers.

Now, a recent Instagram Story video of Farrah’s has Teen Mom fans accusing her of inappropriately involving her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, in conversations reserved strictly for adults.

In the video below, shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, Farrah tells the camera that she’s “had enough of” Sophia talking to her about her feet and asking her mom whether she should post her feet pics to her subscribers.

Farrah admitted to her 2.9 million IG followers that Sophia showed her a picture of her feet in socks before asking, “Who cares this much about feet?” Sophia responded to her mom, “You.”

Teen Mom critics bash Farrah Abraham for ‘grooming’ 13-year-old daughter Sophia

Farrah then admitted to posting her own feet on her “subscription thing,” but couldn’t understand who cares so much about seeing feet pics.

Teen Mom fans who watched the video flooded the comments section. Most accused Farrah of overstepping boundaries with Sophia and felt her “disturbing” conversation was a form of child grooming.

“She’s been grooming her for years,” voiced one concerned commenter. “She’s been selling DM access and read inappropriate questions out loud to Sophia from ‘fans’ multiple times. She even posted her on her OF.”

Another one of Farrah’s critics felt her video was “subtle marketing” to get her followers to subscribe to 13-year-old Sophia’s content.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter_/Instagram

Another critic felt that Farrah needs to be investigated for her questionable parenting. “Legit 13 years old asking to sell feet pics to people with foot fetishes who get sexual and otherwise gratification from it. Disgusting,” they wrote.

Farrah receives criticism over questionable parenting decisions

Sophia’s presence on social media is likely a cause for concern among Teen Mom fans. Sophia has quite a large following — on Instagram, the teenager boasts 840K followers, with another 45.2K on Twitter and 107.4K on TikTok.

This isn’t the first time Farrah has come under fire for questionable parenting; she’s been accused of “exploiting” Sophia in a dance video, permitting her to don heavy makeup and adult attire as a preteen and letting her underage daughter get a septum piercing.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.