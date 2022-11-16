Teen Mom couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis reveal their honeymoon plans

Cheyenne and Zach shared their honeymoon plans now that they’re husband and wife. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis recently tied the knot and now the couple is headed to their honeymoon.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cheyenne and Zach’s swanky nuptials took place on Thursday, September 29 in Pasadena, California.

Although most couples jet off to their honeymoon directly following their wedding, Cheyenne and Zach have decided to wait.

Taking to their YouTube channel, THE DAVIS FAMILY, Cheyenne and Zach recently answered some questions from their 215,000 subscribers regarding their recent wedding.

Replying to a curious fan who wanted to know where they will spend their honeymoon, Zach first joked that he felt as though Cheyenne was planning on a pre-honeymoon before their actual honeymoon.

“But we’re going to Jamaica at the end of this month,” Zach shared. “We leave on the 29th and then we’re going to Miami for two days after that. We’re going to Sandals Royal Caribbean Montego Bay … so I’m excited. I’ve never been there. I get to travel and leave the country again so I’m hella excited.”

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis share their honeymoon destination

Cheyenne chimed in, telling their fans that initially they hadn’t planned on taking a honeymoon. Cheyenne noted how expensive their wedding was as well as their new home which they recently built. As Cheyenne put it, they’ve haven’t been able to “catch their breath” with expenses.

Although they weren’t planning on taking a honeymoon, Cheyenne said that while they lay in bed one night, they changed their minds. Since the two of them haven’t taken a solo trip without kids, friends, or family, they decided to go for it.

They weren’t concerned about the time between their wedding and their honeymoon because they needed the time to refocus on each other first. Cheyenne also shared that Jamaica wasn’t her first choice for a honeymoon.

“But, I’m definitely happy that we decided to go on a trip to spend time with each other,” Cheyenne added.

“I can’t wait,” Zach added. “I bought a drone. I’m about to get all the shots.”

The Teen Mom couple can relax following several months of stressful events

Cheyenne and Zach have faced quite a bit of turmoil lately, between their car being shot at while driving with their kids, Cheyenne undergoing surgery, and Zach recently serving time in prison.

Now, the couple has some happy and relaxing times to look forward to as they celebrate this exciting chapter in their lives.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.