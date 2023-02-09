Teen Mom: Chris Lopez, insider confirm Kailyn Lowry gave birth to a fifth child

Kailyn Lowry has found herself at the center of speculation for months that she secretly gave birth to a fifth child, and now her ex, Chris Lopez, says the rumors are true.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teen Mom 2 fans have adamantly claimed that Kailyn (Kail) is now a mom of five.

Last summer, candid paparazzi photos surfaced, leading many to believe that Kail was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Although Kail denied giving birth in December 2022, some skeptics believe she welcomed a child in November 2022.

Now, Kail’s third baby daddy, Chris, has spoken out, as well as a source close to Kail, and they both say that she did, in fact, welcome a fifth baby recently.

Using the handle for his podcast, PTSD with Lope & Bread, Chris responded to curious Teen Mom fans who were debating the topic.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chris Lopez says his ex Kailyn Lowry has a ‘newborn’ child

In his comment, as seen in the Instagram post below shared by Teen Mom Fanz, Chris said of his ex, “… you claim to be so real so raw but yet you got a whole new born you should be focused on and yet your trying to create unnecessary drama to cover up that FACT.”

It is speculated that Kail’s newborn is named Elijah Rio Lowry Scott. However, as seen in the comment exchange shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, Chris allegedly only referred to the baby as Rio.

In addition to Chris outing Kail’s baby news, an insider recently spoke with The Sun and claimed the same.

Insider says Kailyn Lowry welcomed a son in November 2022

“Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah,” the source told the outlet. They added, “She has only told close family and friends.”

Kail is already a mom to four sons: Isaac, 13; Lincoln, 9; Lux, 5, and Creed, 2. She shares her children between her three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris.

This isn’t the first time Chris has leaked Kail’s news. In a since-deleted tweet he shared in July 2022, Chris wrote that his ex was trying to “protect her belly,” insinuating that she was pregnant.

Perhaps Chris’ tweet was a vengeful move after Kail leaked his baby news. In 2021, Kail took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 4.4 million followers that she was “excited for” her sons to have a new sibling and wished Chris and his then-girlfriend congratulations.

Kailyn has kept her relationship with Elijah Scott under wraps

In addition to staying mum about how many children she has, Kail has also made an effort to keep her love life private.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for months, Kail finally shared Elijah’s face with her followers last summer. In June 2022, Kail recorded Elijah singing in the car, officially revealing his identity.

Since going public with her and Elijah’s relationship, Kail has kept him mostly out of the spotlight. After announcing her departure from MTV and Teen Mom franchise, Kail has stayed focused on furthering her career in podcasting, where she’s found much success.

Kail has yet to officially make a statement regarding giving birth to a fifth child.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.