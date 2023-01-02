Teen Mom: Cheyenne Floyd stuns in Dubai in shimmery cutout dress with high slit

Cheyenne Floyd is curvy in a cutout dress for NYE. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd took Dubai by storm as she rang in the new year in the decadent country.

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star dressed for the occasion as she donned a gorgeous cutout dress during a New Year’s Eve party.

After spending Christmas with her husband, Zach Davis, and her two kids, Ryder and Ace, the couple jetted off to Dubai with their friends for some adult time together.

The mom of two has been posting updates of their trip on social media, but it was her glamorous photo clad in a stunning chartreuse dress that caught our attention.

The photo showed Cheyenne in the long-sleeved gown, which was covered in sequins and featured a high neckline with deep side cutouts.

The dress had fur on the sleeves and a thigh-high slit creating the perfect opportunity for the infamous Angelina Jolie leg pose.

Cheyenne Floyd stuns in Dubai for NYE party

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star stunned in the two photos posted on Instagram as she gave her best poses for the shot.

She sported jet black hair parted in the middle and flowing down her shoulders in soft waves. Her makeup perfectly complemented the outfit and included dark smokey eyes, wispy lashes, and nude glossy lips.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne accessorized the body-hugging dress with a pair of clear pointy heels with embezzled details on the front and a shimmery silver handbag.

The MTV personality stared intently into the camera as she posed with one arm perched on the translucent railing with the stunning skyscrapers and city lights behind her.

Cheyenne made it clear in her caption that she was more than ready for 2023, writing, “claiming it now, 2023 is my year✨.”

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd promotes Roadway Moving

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star had an amazing 2022 as she accomplished some major goals in her personal life.

Not only did she and Zach Davis tie the knot in a lavish ceremony, but the couple also moved into their dream home.

That move brought forth a business opportunity for Cheyenne, who took to Instagram to promote the moving company to her millions of followers.

Furthermore, when her in-laws needed to move, Cheyenne and Zach came to their assistance with the help of Roadway Moving.

Cheyenne posted photos of herself and Zach surrounded by boxes with the company’s label displayed on the front, and she raved about their services.

“Helped my in-laws move and knew exactly who to call @roadwaymoving ✨ they provided the easiest move & amazing service! @roadwaymoving,” she wrote.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 2 at 8/7c on MTV.