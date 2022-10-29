Cheyenne recently underwent reconstructive cosmetic surgery and showed off the results. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd showed off the results of her recent cosmetic surgery in a skimpy, two-piece outfit.

As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers learned this season, Cheyenne went under the knife following her and Zach Davis’ car accident.

Cheyenne and Zach were involved in a car shooting that resulted in them rear-ending another car. The airbags deployed, and as a result, one of Cheyenne’s breast implants was damaged, causing her pain.

To alleviate the pain and correct the damage, Cheyenne underwent reconstructive surgery on her breasts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to kick off the weekend, Cheyenne pleaded with her 1.7 million Instagram followers to send someone to do her hair as she posed for the sultry snaps.

Standing inside her new, spacious California home, Cheyenne found her best light as she snapped a full-length mirror selfie. The MTV star was clad in a two-piece ensemble consisting of a heather gray bralette and matching biker shorts from Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS.

Cheyenne’s outfit perfectly accentuated her newfound curves and cinched waistline.

Cheyenne put one hand on her hip while she snapped the photo with her other hand, popping one leg for her pose. Cheyenne was sure to tag her surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, crediting him for his work.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

In a second slide, Cheyenne face-palmed herself, captioning the photo, “Yall really hyping me up 😂 I’m just trying to be a hot wife.” She also noted that Dr. Ghavami performed 360° liposuction and a fat transfer on her chest.

Cheyenne explains why she underwent confidence-boosting surgery

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram caught some screenshots from a recent Q&A that Cheyenne held in her IG Stories. Cheyenne answered some questions about her recent surgery.

Cheyenne explained that the fat transfer was performed in order to “even out” the scar tissue that formed and had to be removed. Dr. Ghavami was also the surgeon who performed Cheyenne’s initial breast augmentation.

Following Dr. Ghavami’s reconstructive work, Cheyenne admitted to her followers that she hasn’t “felt this confidence in forever.”

The Teen Mom OG alum also revealed that she waited an entire year before undergoing surgery, although she was in pain from the accident, noting that she didn’t deem it a priority at the time.

It’s clear that Cheyenne is happy with the results of her surgery and doesn’t have any regrets about going under the knife.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.