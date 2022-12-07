Teen Mom: Cheyenne Floyd defends not inviting Ashley Jones to her wedding

Ashley teased that she wasn’t invited to Cheyenne’s wedding in a preview for the season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: @ashleysiren and @cheynotshy/Instagram

During a preview for the season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley Jones teased that her castmate Cheyenne Floyd didn’t invite her to her wedding and Cheyenne is defending her actions.

Cheyenne and her husband, Zach Davis, tied the knot in September 2022, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers watched at the end of the Tuesday, December 6 episode, Ashley told her mom and her sister that she wasn’t invited to Cheyenne’s swanky nuptials.

According to Ashley, Cheyenne texted her, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for you to attend the wedding.”

Following the episode, Cheyenne took to Twitter to address Ashley’s remarks in the preview and explained her actions.

“Everyone on the cast was invited to our wedding then we filmed TMFR two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all..” Cheyenne’s tweet read.

Cheyenne Floyd addresses not inviting Ashley Jones to her wedding

Cheyenne was seemingly referring to an incident between Ashley and Briana DeJesus during filming for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ashley and Briana got into a brawl during filming. According to Ashley, Briana and her mom, Roxanne DeJesus, threw glasses at her and her mom, Tea, while Briana accused Ashley of spitting in her face. Their actions resulted in them getting sent home and Teen Mom crews to go on strike.

Did Ashley’s brawl with Briana DeJesus during Teen Mom Family Reunion filming get her uninvited?

Judging by Cheyenne’s tweet, Ashley was disinvited after her brawl with Briana came to light.

Coming to Cheyenne’s defense were Briana and another one of their castmates, Jade Cline. Responding to a Teen Mom viewer on Twitter who felt critics were making Cheyenne out to look like a “mean girl,” Briana tweeted, “Srsly lol ppl are so quick to assume without even knowing full details…”

Jade also retweeted the same tweet and echoed Briana’s sentiments, telling her followers that there were a “lot of things that happened” that viewers aren’t aware of until Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs, which reportedly premieres in January 2023.

Most of the other castmates from the Teen Mom franchise were in attendance for Cheyenne’s wedding, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline. Briana and Ashley did not attend.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.