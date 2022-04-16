Teen Mom Chelsea Houska stuns with a baby chicken

Chelsea Houska smiling in shades. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska looked stunning in a candid car snap as she held the cutest little baby chicken last week. The former MTV star wound up on 2018-married husband Cole DeBoer’s Instagram, where it was farmyard animal vibes, plus the mom of four’s signature sense of style.

Chelsea, currently making headlines for landing a new reality series, looked gorgeous in her signature beanie hat, although the focus was definitely the little bird in her hands.

Chelsea Houska shows off the cutest baby chicken

Cole’s photo showed Chelsea in the passenger seat of a car. The Aubree Says founder was gently holding a tiny chicken seemingly looking at her with its beak open – Chelsea wore a slouchy gray sweater and ribbed tan beanie, also rocking thick lashes, warming blush, plus a glossy lip.

Chelsea further showed off a slick manicure and rings on her fingers, with Cole seemingly as besotted as ever. The dad to Chelsea’s youngest three kids wrote:

“Obsessing over my beautiful wife! 😍 @chelseahouska. Oooo and also enjoying our new chickens and ducks.”

Fans have left over 91,000 likes.

Chelsea Houska met husband Cole at a gas station

Chelsea and Cole definitely seem unofficial favorites when it comes to Teen Mom couples. The rock-solid pair actually met at a gas station, something Chelsea opened up about in 2015 as she spoke to Us Weekly. “He was across at the other pump,” she revealed. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Gushing over the man she’d later marry, the most-followed Teen Mom faced added: “I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk. And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”

Chelsea and Cole are raising kids Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker June. Chelsea had Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind.

The star left Teen Mom last year. She and Cole are now set to star in an HGTV series centering around their new farmhouse-style mansion in South Dakota. The couple also focuses on their business ventures, which have included joint Itzy Ritzy partnerships.